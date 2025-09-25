Shoppers praise radiator hack that makes a ‘big difference’ during winter months

‘Efficient at diverting the radiator heat’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

As the winter months approach and the temperature drops outside, people will be looking for the best ways to keep their home warm.

Amazon is offering a handy gadget that can be installed in seconds and ‘stops heat escaping’.

If you’re thinking of turning on your central heating over the next few months and want to make the most of the warmth generated then this device might help.

The Myhomeware Radiator Air Flow Adapter Heat Diverter Booster aims to ‘enhance your heating efficiency’.

The compact 400mm version costs just £17.99, with the price increasing to £38.99 for the largest 2000m size.

If there’s sufficient space above your radiator, you can fit this handy Amazon device, which designed to send heat where it’s needed most.

As well as keeping windows closed and doors shut this is another method to retain heat, and helps to not unnecessarily spend money on your energy bills.

The straightforward design is said to be easy to install and requires no tools, just measure your radiator and choose the size that fits best, and clip it into place.

Customer say it’s ‘very efficient’ at diverting the radiator heat.

A number of shoppers on Amazon have praised the device for the difference it’s made in their home.

One five star reviewer said: “Excellent product very good design and well made, very efficient at diverting the radiator heat flow easy to fit and at a good price.”

Another wrote: “I was having draft issues with the heat rising directly behind my thermal curtains rather than into the room. The diverter neatly tucks my curtains behind giving heat less places to escape.

“Does as intended in keeping heat away from the cold window above.”

While a third said: “One of my radiators is under a window with obvious loss of heat which meant the middle of the room barely got warm unless I hiked the heating right up. Now I can feel the heat in the room and don’t feel much heat over the radiator.”

In a more mixed review a customer noted that the sizing wasn’t quite correct, writing: “The size was not fitted as mentioned. It could not be buckled to the panel top as described. It was still functional but it might be loosen sometimes.”

To shop the Myhomeware Radiator Air Flow Adapter Heat Diverter Booster head to Amazon here.





