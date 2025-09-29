Shoppers praise handy gadget that makes Vinted clothes ‘look brand new’

‘Where has this been all my life?’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are loving this fabric shaver that’s perfect for making your Vinted items look ‘pristine’.

If you’re selling or buying knitwear, sweatshirts, and other items of clothing that often ‘bobble’, then this product is a ‘life saver’.

Rather than getting rid of your old favourites you can invest in this Philips fabric shaver that will breathe new life into garments.

Plus you can save money and keep the items in rotation – or list them on the likes of Vinted, eBay and Depop looking brand new.

And even better? You can get the Philips 1000 Series Fabric Shaver at a discount, as it’s been reduced to £21.99 on Amazon.

It’s safe to be used on all garments, as well as non-clothing items, with shoppers opting to use it on fabric headboards and couches.

The Philips 1000 Series Fabric Shaver has a long battery life, providing users with up to 90 minutes of continuous use on a full charge.

Featuring a comfortable grip, it’s also ideal for de-fuzzing multiple items in one go, saving time and fuss.

Built with high quality mesh, it’s efficient at removing pills, lint, and fuzz, and it’s easy to empty once done.

Shoppers have described the fabric shaver as a ‘fab bit of kit’.

The Philips fabric shaver has been tried and tested by shoppers who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One customer who gave the product a full five stars said: “We’ve all got those old jumpers lurking at the back of the cupboard that just look a bit tatty and sad because of the lumps and bobbles on them.

“But with this handy gadget you can rejuvenate them! It won’t make a mess as they are all sucked up and stored in a little compartment at the front.”

They added: “A fab bit of kit and having faced some of my fluffiest jumpers it’s been up to the job and seems well put together.”

Another wrote: “Where has this been all my life? This is brilliant. Made my trousers that were past it, look brand new.”

As well as clothing they also used the fabric shaver on other items around the house, saying: “I used it on our fabric headboard that was all bobbly from cats scratching & pillows rubbing it & it now looks like the day we bought it.”

While a third said: “This lint remover is a game-changer for keeping my clothes/duvet looking fresh. It quickly and easily removes lint, fuzz, and pet hair without damaging the fabric.

“It’s lightweight, easy to handle, and cleans up perfectly after use. Definitely a must-have for anyone wanting to keep their clothes looking sharp!”.

Others said “used it to make clothes I’ve bought on Vinted look brand new”, and “I sell stuff on Vinted and want everything pristine” this is a “must have for your woollies”.

To shop the Philips 1000 Series Fabric Shaver for £21.99 head to Amazon here.