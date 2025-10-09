Search icon

09th Oct 2025

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise gadget that's a 'saviour' for migraine sufferers

‘This is my saviour’

Shoppers are raving about this heated and cooling eye massager that’s perfect for migraine sufferers.

The Bob and Brad EyeOasis 3 Eye Massager from Amazon helps soothe migraines and tired eyes, giving you a better nights sleep.

This must-have gadget was designed by the viral physical therapy duo with millions of YouTube subscribers, and is crafted to mimic the feel of human hands.

It works by targeting specific pressure points around the eyes to alleviate stress, eye fatigue, and tension, as well as reducing puffiness and dark circles.

It’s highly recommended for those with eye-strain-inducing jobs, migraine sufferers, or anyone seeking a bit of TLC and relaxation from the comfort of their own home.

There are two heat settings, and it includes a cooling gel pad, which can be placed in the freezer for up to an hour before use for a refreshing experience.

It also comes with the option to listen to music, and features built-in white noise to help you truly switch off from your surroundings.

The massager is foldable and lightweight, so you can take it with you on-the-go, and charges via a USB-C, lasting for multiple sessions.

Shoppers have said the device ‘helps me sleep better’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the massager have given it an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review: “I was sceptical when I ordered this as its pricey and thought ‘oh just another gadget!’. How wrong I was! I suffer with severe migraines frequently some of which are haemaplegic.

“This is my saviour. I tend to use it lying in bed at the end of the day or if having an attack. It’s strange sensation at first and I don’t like the high setting but I cant recommend it enough. Even for people that are looking at a screen at work for hours as at the end of a long day with eye strain the head setting is fantastic.”

Another echoed this, saying: “I suffer for migraines so was really happy to find this eye massager. It has heating function, gel cooling mask which I really enjoyed, battery life is really long.”

While a third said: “Thought it might be a bit of a gimmick at first, but then trying it I think it will be really beneficial for those with headaches around the eyes. It gets really good pressure on the temples and brow area – which is where my headaches are most of the time.”

Others said “it relieves my eyes and helps me sleep better” and it’s “extremely relaxing”.

To shop the Eye Massager with Heat and Cooling for Migraines head to Amazon here.

