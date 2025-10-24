Search icon

24th Oct 2025

Shoppers praise compact plug-in heater that ‘heats up the room for pennies’

Jonny Yates

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

With temperatures dropping people will be looking for cost-effective ways to heat their home during winter, without having to resort to central heating all the time.

Savvy shoppers have found a portable heater that ‘really packs a punch’ despite being its unassuming size.

The Russell Hobbs 700W Ceramic Plug Heater can help heat up rooms for pennies per hour.

Usually priced at £24.99, the portable, plug-in heater has been discounted to £19.50 for a limited time.

It’s been designed to provide warmth wherever it’s plugged in, wether that’s your home office space, a utility room, or bedroom.

The device delivers up to 30°C of heat using 700 watts of power, with the help of two, quiet fan speeds.

Compact and lightweight, it can be easily moved from room to room, offering heat whenever it’s needed, and without having to turn the central heating on throughout the house.

Plus it has a 12 hour timer and LED display, so you can set it to suit your daily routine, or warm up your bedroom before you go to sleep in the evening.

It’s perfect to heat up smaller spaces, including utility rooms, offices, and small bedrooms.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Russell Hobbs plug-in heater have given it a four star rating across more than 6,000 reviews.

One customer said in their five-star review: “Amazing. Put it in my spare bedroom and set up the airer, my clothes dry really quickly and economical, save having to heat the whole house too.”

Another said: “Although this plug in heater is only 500 watts it certainly throws out a decent amount of heat for it’s size.

“At around 17-18p an hour to run it’s a lot cheaper than running my gas central heating all day, which is useful when you are on a budget.”

While a third said they purchased it to ‘take the edge off’: “Works well, easy to use, not too noisy.”

Others said, “surprising amount of heat kicked out for such a small unit. Ideal little low wattage booster for a small space”, and “it’s great I put it under my table plugged on extension lead, and angle on my legs on cold days”.

To shop the Russell Hobbs plug-in heater with a 22% discount head to Amazon here.

