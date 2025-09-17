Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

‘Fantastic value for the price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are raving about this affordable, cordless vacuum that rivals brands like Shark and Dyson.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on a new device, you can get this budget-friendly cleaner on Amazon.

It’s been discounted by 35% for a limited time, taking the price from £229.99 to £149.99.

The Uninell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been praised for its strong suction power, reliable performance, and lightweight design.

The home appliance-favourite is versatile, with a hard floor mode and a carpet mode, and it can automatically detect the surface, and adjust itself.

It sucks up debris, dust, and hair and has a one-hour running time, with a six-cell battery that takes between 4-6 hours to fully charge.

The vacuum cleaner can also be mounted on the wall to save storage space, and the top can be removed and used as a handheld vacuum to get those smaller spaces.

Shoppers have described the vacuum cleaner as ‘lightweight’ and easy to carry about.

The popular cordless vacuum cleaner has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it a 4.8 star rating on Amazon.

A number of shoppers have compared the product to similar vacuum cleaners from the likes of Shark and Dyson.

One said: “It’s better than my Shark and so light and easy to carry about.”

Another wrote: “It offers fantastic value for the price, rivaling pricier brands like Dyson or Shark in performance.”

“I’d highly recommend it to anyone with pets or a mix of carpets and hard floors,” they added.

Others said it’s “so light and compact I absolutely love this. I had a Shark one before and this is just as good” and “honestly would never go back to buying the likes of Miele, Dyson and Shark”.

In more five star reviews, customers said: “The Uninell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great little gadget for everyday cleaning.”

And: “Good storage for dust and hair and easily emptied when full. Battery lasts for a very long time and charges quickly.”

To shop the Uninell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £149.99 head to Amazon here.