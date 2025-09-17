Search icon

Lifestyle

17th Sep 2025

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that's 'better than Shark'

‘Fantastic value for the price’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are raving about this affordable, cordless vacuum that rivals brands like Shark and Dyson.

If you’re looking for a new vacuum but don’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on a new device, you can get this budget-friendly cleaner on Amazon.

It’s been discounted by 35% for a limited time, taking the price from £229.99 to £149.99.

The Uninell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been praised for its strong suction power, reliable performance, and lightweight design.

The home appliance-favourite is versatile, with a hard floor mode and a carpet mode, and it can automatically detect the surface, and adjust itself.

It sucks up debris, dust, and hair and has a one-hour running time, with a six-cell battery that takes between 4-6 hours to fully charge.

The vacuum cleaner can also be mounted on the wall to save storage space, and the top can be removed and used as a handheld vacuum to get those smaller spaces.

Shoppers have described the vacuum cleaner as ‘lightweight’ and easy to carry about.

The popular cordless vacuum cleaner has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it a 4.8 star rating on Amazon.

A number of shoppers have compared the product to similar vacuum cleaners from the likes of Shark and Dyson.

One said: “It’s better than my Shark and so light and easy to carry about.”

Another wrote: “It offers fantastic value for the price, rivaling pricier brands like Dyson or Shark in performance.”

“I’d highly recommend it to anyone with pets or a mix of carpets and hard floors,” they added.

Others said it’s “so light and compact I absolutely love this. I had a Shark one before and this is just as good” and “honestly would never go back to buying the likes of Miele, Dyson and Shark”.

In more five star reviews, customers said: “The Uninell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great little gadget for everyday cleaning.”

And: “Good storage for dust and hair and easily emptied when full. Battery lasts for a very long time and charges quickly.”

To shop the Uninell Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for £149.99 head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

Affiliate

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

By Jonny Yates

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

Affiliate

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

Parenting

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

By JOE

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

Affiliate

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

By Jonny Yates

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

Affiliate

‘Lifesaving’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

Affiliate

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

By Jonny Yates

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

Affiliate

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

British comedian sparks backlash after Charlie Kirk comments

charlie kirk

British comedian sparks backlash after Charlie Kirk comments

By Sammi Minion

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

Atletico Madrid

Betfair Champions League Offer: Get enhanced 50/1 odds for any goal to be scored during Liverpool v Atletico Madrid 

By JOE

Man United U21’s side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

Football

Man United U21’s side suffer shock loss to non-league Brackley Town

By Sammi Minion

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

chemical castration

Chemical castration pilot of sex offenders to be expanded across more of England

By JOE

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Madeleine McCann

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

By Erin McLaughlin

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

America

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

epstein

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

By Harry Warner

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Load more stories