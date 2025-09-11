Search icon

11th Sep 2025

Jonny Yates

Shoppers love this £7 gadget that cleans washing in less than 10 minutes

‘We don’t go away without it now’

Shoppers are snapping up this cheap washing machine that cleans clothes in minutes.

The bargain item costs just £7 from Amazon and can be used at home or taken on holiday to wash underwear, socks, towels and more.

This portable and compact mini washing machine is perfect for on-the-go cleaning, making it an ideal choice for travellers, students, and busy professionals.

Its small size allows for easy transport and use in any location. Just simply attach the the USB gadget to any bucket, washbasin, or hand-washing station can be used it to wash clothes.

If left to work for more than 30 minutes, the gadget will automatically turn off, and then once the clothes are washed, they can be easily hand-rinsed.

It’s designed to last through 20,000 folds without breaking, and contributes to a sustainable lifestyle, as you can make a saving on energy bills.

Shoppers have said it’s ‘really to use’.

Shoppers have been snapping up the affordable device to test it out and see if it can save time and pennies on energy bills.

One customer said in a five star review: “Bought this for a little trip away and I was really surprised. Really easy to use, just stick it in a bucket of water, plug it in and away you go.

“Great for washing small items, small and compact, feels good quality for the money and very durable. Obviously it won’t rinse and spin, so a water change is needed. But it works well, it is lightweight, and surprisingly powerful. We don’t go away without it now.”

Another wrote: “For a small unit, I really like the weight of this unit, & how portable this is. I also like the fact the price on this is really affordable.”

In a more mixed review someone said it “worked once” and the wash was “very clean”, however “it stopped working as water got inside”.

To shop the handy gadget for just £7.69 head to Amazon here.

