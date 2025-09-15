Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

‘It helps avoid mould’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers have found a ‘hack’ that helps them save space while drying their washing.

The winter months make it harder to get your washing dry, with clothes horses taking up space for longer due to the colder weather.

But this ‘versatile’ Amazon product priced at £24.99 is a space-saving solution that’s helping shoppers.

The clothes drying rack sits over the bath, making use of the empty space and stops them from being dotted around your house.

The popular product is extendable and adjustable to fit most bath sizes, and holds a max load of 10kg, so you can dry plenty of clothes at once.

Plus, when it’s not in use it won’t add clutter to your home as it folds and stores easily.

And if you’re wondering if it’ll fit your bathroom, the product’s dimensions are L56.5-104 x W66 x H10 cm.

The clothes airer has been described as a ‘versatile piece of equipment’.

Plenty of shoppers have been raving about the handy household item, with a 4.5 star rating from those who have tried and tested the product.

One said: “What a very versatile piece of equipment, adjustable in length and width, fits easily over or in the bath, sturdy but light. Easy to set up.”

Another praised its practicality, saying: “A good quality product that is convenient to store as it constricts.”

While a third said: “”A good product and a space saving way to dry clothes over the bath. Extends easily to fit more on which is really useful.”

Somebody else said it’s “well worth the money”, as they wanted a clothes airier that would help “avoid mould”.

Others described the clothes airer as “well made”, “sturdy” and “does the job nicely”.

You can shop the Gr8 Home Telescopic Over the Bath Tub Clothes Airer from Amazon here.