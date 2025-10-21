Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

‘You feel warm after minutes’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are praising this ‘fantastic’ product that keeps your bed warm throughout the night – and without using any electricity.

It’s a self-heating mattress topper from Silentnight which has been dubbed ‘cost-effective’ by customers.

It’s available in four different sizes, with a single at £21.99, double at £22.99, king at £24.99 and super king for £29.99.

So how does it work? The mattress topper retains heat thanks to its three-layers: heat reflecting foil, thermal lining, and a deeply filled quilted top for comfort.

This adds an extra 7.5 tog of warmth to your bed, without the need for electricity, and saving you money on your energy bill.

It also includes elasticated straps that stretch comfortably over your mattress for a secure fit, and it’s machine washable so you can keep it fresh and hygienic.

Shoppers have said you feel warm ‘after a few minutes’.

The Silentnight Self Heating Double Mattress Topper is a popular choice among shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review: “I highly recommend this self heating mattress topper. It is soft and comfortable. You feel warm and cosy after a few minutes of getting into bed and stay that way all night. It’s also a great way of saving on electricity.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic product. I feel lovely and warm and it’s helped with my arthritis at night during some cold weather. Mattress toper is quilted so it’s comfortable to lay on. The elastic straps hook nicely on to mattress and it’s kept in place well, no electric needed so it’s cost effective.”

While a third said: “I’ll just get straight in and it takes about 10 – 15 mins to get cosy. This topper does take the chill off compared to getting into an untopped bed and it really does make it much warmer all night, unlike an electric blanket which leaves the bed cold once turned off.”

“Also, it doesn’t crinkle or make any noise either, which was something I did wonder about before I got it,” they added.

To purchase the Silentnight Self Heating Mattress Topper head to Amazon here.