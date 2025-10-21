Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Oct 2025

Shoppers discover ‘cost effective’ way to stay warm at night without the heating on

Jonny Yates

Shoppers discover 'cost effective' way to stay warm at night without the heating on

‘You feel warm after minutes’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are praising this ‘fantastic’ product that keeps your bed warm throughout the night – and without using any electricity.

It’s a self-heating mattress topper from Silentnight which has been dubbed ‘cost-effective’ by customers.

It’s available in four different sizes, with a single at £21.99, double at £22.99, king at £24.99 and super king for £29.99.

So how does it work? The mattress topper retains heat thanks to its three-layers: heat reflecting foil, thermal lining, and a deeply filled quilted top for comfort.

This adds an extra 7.5 tog of warmth to your bed, without the need for electricity, and saving you money on your energy bill.

It also includes elasticated straps that stretch comfortably over your mattress for a secure fit, and it’s machine washable so you can keep it fresh and hygienic.

Shoppers have said you feel warm ‘after a few minutes’.

The Silentnight Self Heating Double Mattress Topper is a popular choice among shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five star review: “I highly recommend this self heating mattress topper. It is soft and comfortable. You feel warm and cosy after a few minutes of getting into bed and stay that way all night. It’s also a great way of saving on electricity.”

Another wrote: “Fantastic product. I feel lovely and warm and it’s helped with my arthritis at night during some cold weather. Mattress toper is quilted so it’s comfortable to lay on. The elastic straps hook nicely on to mattress and it’s kept in place well, no electric needed so it’s cost effective.”

While a third said: “I’ll just get straight in and it takes about 10 – 15 mins to get cosy. This topper does take the chill off compared to getting into an untopped bed and it really does make it much warmer all night, unlike an electric blanket which leaves the bed cold once turned off.”

“Also, it doesn’t crinkle or make any noise either, which was something I did wonder about before I got it,” they added.

To purchase the Silentnight Self Heating Mattress Topper head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

Affiliate

‘Game-changing’ appliance that keeps the kitchen clutter-free, practical, and organised

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

Amazon

How to watch Arsenal v Atletico Madrid for free

By SportsJOE

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Conan Gray ticket prices revealed for his 2026 UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Air fryer that’s ‘just as good as Ninja’ slashed to less than £50

Affiliate

Air fryer that’s ‘just as good as Ninja’ slashed to less than £50

By Jonny Yates

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

HP sauce

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

By JOE

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

Affiliate

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

By Jonny Yates

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

Health

Woman plays clarinet for four hours while undergoing brain surgery for Parkinson’s disease

By Ava Keady

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

Army

US general uses ChatGPT to make military decisions

By Sammi Minion

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

Cruise

‘Passenger overboard’ on cruise ship carrying British tourists

By JOE

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

Football

Papiss Cissé appears alongside five other ex-Premier League stars for Sunday League side

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

America

White House responds over claims Trump is considering reducing P Diddy sentence

By Harry Warner

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

Food

Full list of Pizza Hut locations set to close revealed after franchise falls into administration

By Harry Warner

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

Politics

Trump begins demolishing part of the White House to make way for new golden ballroom

By Sammi Minion

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

prince andrew

Key claims we learned from Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir

By Sammi Minion

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

News

Holly Hagan’s sister dies aged 19 as star shares ‘immeasurable grief’

By Harry Warner

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

Arsenal

Atletico Madrid ‘furious’ with Arsenal after hot water failure at the Emirates

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories