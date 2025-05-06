Portable BBQ that folds completely flat is the ultimate festival and camping hack

Perfect for summer

With summer well and truly on the way, it’s time to start preparing for those sunny outdoor dinners.

Whether that be at home, camping or while at a festival, there are loads of affordable BBQ options out there that don’t break the bank – or require a load of storage space.

Foldable BBQ that folds completely flat

This foldable BBQ on Amazon costs under £30, and can fold down to just 43.50 × 22.50 × 4.00 cm.

Whether you want to take it with you for summer camping trips, or use it as a way to make the most out of a small outdoor area at home, the folding BBQ is perfect for summer parties.

It has an adjustable carbon plate height, meaning you can keep control of the heat levels.

Plus, the ash-catching mat helps you keep things clean and tidy, meaning that you can leave no trace no matter where you are.

Aolawco foldable BBQ

Coming in at £28.68, the Aolawco foldable grill is a great pick for those who want to enjoy cooking outdoors this summer for less.

The best part is it’s super simple to move around, as it folds down flat and reassembles without any need for extra tools or tricky installation.

Plus, the measurements mean that it is super easy to store for those who are low on space.

If this foldable BBQ isn’t your bag, then don’t worry as there’s a tonne of other options to choose from.

The best portable BBQs for camping and festivals

Uten BBQ grill

You can get an affordable small outdoor barbecue from the brand Uten, with the medium grill priced at £19.46 and the small grill at £15.28.

This one is easy to carry and assemble and can be used after unfolding without any screws so there’s minimal effort to get your BBQ food kick started.

You can use charcoal as fuel to add flavor to your burgers, sausages etc and the grill is deep enough so that it won’t touch the food.

Another one that’s on the affordable side is this BBQ Grill from Kizmyee which is priced at £20.49 on Amazon.

Kizmyee BBQ grill

It’s a popular choice among customers having been bought more than 200 times in the past month. The grill doesn’t need to be installed, just fold down the legs to start barbecuing.

One five-star reviewer said it’s “small and good for a quick barbecue” adding: “I just put few charcoals in this small size, and quickly grill meat, fish and even squid – problem is solved.”

Another wrote: “Easy and fun to use, clean and put away. Obviously not for BBQ connoisseurs, but well worth the money for casuals like me.”

