People raving about hands free neck fan that’s like ‘cheat code’ to staying cool

This will cool you down

If you’re struggling in the heat this summer then this handy neck fan might be your saviour to cool down.

We’re not always prepared for the hot weather, but this cheap and handy neck fan will be a life-saver next time the temperature goes up.

It’s one of Amazon’s best-sellers and only costs £9.99, and it can be worn around your neck at the gym, in the car or at home.

The portable neck fan is hands-free, so it’s ideal for on-the-go use to keep you cool throughout the day.

It’s also quiet, with a low whirring sound, so you won’t be too distracted if you’re working while wearing the fan.

The handy neck fan has three adjustable speeds. (Amazon)

The affordable neck fan comes with three interchangeable speeds, allowing you to adjust the speed depending on how hot you are – or how quiet you want it to be.

Plus, it features a flexible silicone construction that enables you to adjust the angle however you like.

To charge, it has a USB port, so you can easily plug it into your laptop, car or power bank. And once it’s fully charge it’ll last for up to six hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to cool down.

Shoppers have praised the fan for its lightweight design, ease of use, and value for money.

One five-star reviewer said: “This is a very comfortable to wear on a very hot day. The different speeds are a blessing and each sends a higher speed depending on how much you need it. Great product, a must for hot days.”

Others described it as “compact and light-weight”, and “very comfortable”, with shoppers using it to cool down at the likes of the gym, or while driving.

Another customer added: “When it’s warm you just pop it round your neck and it really cools you down. I even hoovered today with it round my neck to stop me sweating profusely.”

You can shop the portable neck fan for £9.99 from Amazon here.



