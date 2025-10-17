Search icon

Lifestyle

17th Oct 2025

People are shocked after learning what HP stands for on HP sauce

JOE

One of life’s deepest questioned answered

What may have been an obvious revelation to some, is brand new information to others.

That’s correct – people are just finding out that they have never know what the HP stands for on HP sauce.

The delicious, tangy brown condiment is favourite in British meals however people have not stopped to think twice about what’s behind the name – unless they already know.

There are clues on the bottle, though.

A standard bottle will have the two letters emblazoned on the top in big, white writing, while Big Ben and the Palace of Westminster sits below in blue.

In short, it stand for Houses of Parliament.

The revelation was trending following a post on Reddit, where a helpful person broke down the meaning behind the famous label.

(Picture: Getty Images)

But that’s not the only huge brand name that people are learning more about recently.

Catching many online users off guard, one person said: “What? Does it really mean that?”

Another added: “I didn’t know that, it seems obvious now, but also incredibly weird as a brand name.”

A third said: “Not until just now I didn’t. I’m 47.”

This isn’t the only think people have *just* realised.

Ever wondered why biro lids have holes in them?

For many it’s a question that has puzzled their minds, but there is actually an obvious(ish) explanation.

While some people think it’s to do with the flow of the ink, the real reason is actually even more necessary for our survival.

According to Bic, the hole is an important safety feature.

Related links

Topics:

HP sauce,Reddit

RELATED ARTICLES

‘We put our baby up for adoption after three months because we’re too busy working’

adoption

‘We put our baby up for adoption after three months because we’re too busy working’

By JOE

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

Clothing brand gets 100 complaints a day that their models are ‘too fat’

clothing

Clothing brand gets 100 complaints a day that their models are ‘too fat’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

Affiliate

Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

By Jonny Yates

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

Affiliate

Martin Lewis issues warning over ‘demon appliance’ worst for spiking bills

By Jonny Yates

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

Lifestyle

98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

By Harry Warner

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Affiliate

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

By Jonny Yates

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

Health

Scientists reveal the maximum age humans can live to

By JOE

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

Affiliate

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

By Jonny Yates

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

Prince Andrew gives up royal titles after ‘discussion with King’

By Joseph Loftus

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

Finance

Martin Lewis issues warning over Rachel Reeves’ plan to cut cash ISAs

By Sammi Minion

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

Man who ‘died for four hours and went to hell’ says what he saw was worse than ‘devils and flames’

By Joseph Loftus

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

Affiliate

This £23 smartwatch looks so much like an Apple Watch people confuse it for the real thing

By Jonny Yates

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

Affiliate

How to get a free £20 bet on Liverpool versus Manchester United

By Stephen Hurrell

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

Football

Graham Potter ‘on the verge’ of making return to management a month after West Ham sacking

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

BBC

Ofcom sanctions BBC as they find Gaza documentary breached broadcasting code

By Harry Warner

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

Amazon

Rafa Benitez on verge of return to management with former Champions League finalists

By Sammi Minion

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

Aviation

Ryanair to axe 800,000 seats on flights to Europe

By Harry Warner

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

controversy

Here’s when DWP is set to start checking people’s bank accounts and why

By Stephen Porzio

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

Football

The Premier League GW 8: Follow all of Saturday’s action here

By Sammi Minion

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

Cancer

Researchers create ‘super vaccine’ that could stop cancer from spreading entirely

By Harry Warner

Load more stories