Search icon

Lifestyle

30th Apr 2025

People are raving about this mushroom coffee that gives you caffeine benefits without the ‘crash’

JOE

People are raving about this mushroom coffee that gives you energy without caffeine 'crash'

Enjoy your morning coffee without the negative side effects

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

People are raving about this coffee that gives you a caffeine boost without any of the jitters, anxiety and ‘crash’ of typical coffee.

London Nootropics says it has developed the coffee that comes with all of the benefits and none of the side effects of a traditional cup including its latest edition, the mushroom-infused ‘Mush Love’.

Coffee fans can purchase the sachets and enjoy them as part of your daily routine – with promises that it tastes just like normal coffee – but without the negative side effects of caffeine.

The ‘Mush Love’ blend has been created in collaboration with Fantastic Fungi, who appear in the Netflix documentary of the same name.

The adaptogenic coffee contains Hifas da Terra Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, and Chaga mushroom extracts but “taste like regular coffee”.

“If adaptogens are new to your palate, they may add a slight earthiness to our flavourful blends,” add London Nootropics.

All of London Nootropics’ blends also contain 80-110mg of caffeine per serving and can be enjoyed with hot water, milk for a creamy coffee or with added ice to create an iced coffee.

The sachets can be enjoyed with hot water, milk and ice.
The sachets can be enjoyed with hot water, milk and ice.

One five-star review says the coffee from London Nootropics has “been a game changer”, saying that they’ve “stopped getting jittery feeling or crashes”.

Another customer said the Mush Love coffee is “yet another wonderful string to your bow”, adding: “I couldn’t do without your coffee, it makes my morning. This one is as wonderful as the others.”

Others noted, “definitely feel more energised minus the caffeine crash” and “my brain fog has lifted” thanks to adding Mush Love to their daily routine.

Some of the brand’s other coffees include Flow for mental clarity and focus, Zen for calm and balance and Mojo for endurance and vitality.

You can buy them individually or as part of a selection box with a number of different sizes available, so you can try the different flavours and benefits of London Nootropics.

Plus JOE readers can get 20% off your order across the London Nootropics website. To get the discount just use the code ‘JOE20’ during checkout on londonnootropics.com.

Topics:

Affiliate

RELATED ARTICLES

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin tickets for his 2025 solo tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

Affiliate

Best ways to keep your dogs cool in hot weather as experts issue warning

By JOE

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Barcelona vs Inter on TV tonight

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

Court

Trans former judge to challenge gender ruling at European court

By Dan Seddon

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By JOE

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

By JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By Charlie Herbert

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

The Europa League semi-finals: Follow all of the action as Man United look to defeat Athletic Club

By Jacob Entwistle

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

Banking

Shops could be forced to accept cash in future

By Dan Seddon

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh explains why she fought to jump off world’s 2nd tallest building for new movie

By Stephen Porzio

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

Celebrity Big Brother

Danny Beard branded ‘sick’ after admitting what he’s kept in his freezer for eight years

By Dan Seddon

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A great modern spy thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

Money

Bags of cash fall from security truck with dozens of people picking up £225,000

By Dan Seddon

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 44

By Stephen Porzio

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

ID

Government reveals exact date Brits will need ID to access Pornhub

By Ava Keady

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue banned from Premier League club after attempting challenge at ground

By Dan Seddon

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

prince andrew

Virginia Giuffre’s family release heartbreaking final letter written before death

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories