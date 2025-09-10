Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Sep 2025

Patsy Kensit takes subtle jab at Liam Gallagher as she launches ‘ex-eraser’ service 

JOE

Kensit was married to the Oasis frontman for three years 

Actress and singer Patsy Kensit took a subtle swipe at Liam Gallagher as she launched a new ‘Ex Eraser’ service to help Brits banish the ghosts of their past and move on from their previous partners. 

Posting on Instagram, Kensit, who was married to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for three years and shared their son Lennon with him before their divorce, admitted that she has had her “fair slice of heartbreaks” in the past – but she doesn’t dwell on them, she erases them. 

The actress has admitted that the split with Gallagher left its mark in the past, but says she is determined to turn that experience into something positive for others.

Speaking about the campaign, Patsy said: “I’ve been through my fair share of heartbreaks, so I know how crucial it is to move forward without the weight of the past holding you back. Sometimes, the bravest act is simply hitting erase and choosing yourself.”

A new poll of 2,000 Brits commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE which comes with ‘ex eraser’ technology appears to support her viewpoint.  

It found that nearly half (48 per cent) of us admit to deleting every trace of our exes online when we split up, with over one in 10 doing the day of the split (12 per cent).

From Instagram posts to WhatsApp chat histories, 1.6 billion photos of exes are expected to vanish from the digital galleries and social media feeds in 2025 alone. 

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing from Samsung added:  

“Our research reveals that 48% of Brits have digitally removed traces of past relationships, with some even hesitant to scroll through old memories.

“With the Generative Edit feature on the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, you can effortlessly manage and curate your photographs, making it easier to move forward.” 

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

America

Person held in custody over Charlie Kirk shooting, FBI says

By Harry Warner

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Keir Starmer releases statement after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

America

Donald Trump statement in full after Charlie Kirk shot dead at Utah university

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

Affiliate

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

Dehumidifier that helps ‘tackle damp’ and save on energy bills gets huge discount

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that helps ‘tackle damp’ and save on energy bills gets huge discount

By Jonny Yates

‘I invoice my husband $600 a month for chores that he forgets to do’

husband

‘I invoice my husband $600 a month for chores that he forgets to do’

By JOE

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

Affiliate

This £5 hack helps keep your house warm – and cuts down on energy bills

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Affiliate

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

By Jonny Yates

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

Affiliate

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

By Jonny Yates

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Police release statement after right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

America

Donald Trump speaks out after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk shot at Utah university

By Harry Warner

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

America

Charlie Kirk confirmed dead after shooting at Utah university

By Charlie Herbert

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

America

Right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk shot at Utah event

By Charlie Herbert

Priests reveal ‘exact date’ Jesus will return to Earth amid signs of rapture

Apocalypse

Priests reveal ‘exact date’ Jesus will return to Earth amid signs of rapture

By JOE

Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

epstein

Peter Mandelson ‘coached Jeffrey Epstein’ through ‘years of torture’ after arrest

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 63

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 63

By Stephen Porzio

Major mortgage lender bans first-time buyers from using deposits from Bank of Mum and Dad

housing market

Major mortgage lender bans first-time buyers from using deposits from Bank of Mum and Dad

By Ava Keady

The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces extra tour dates and tickets for 2026 including Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

Affiliate

Coffee fans ‘can’t imagine life without’ this barista-level machine from Amazon

By Jonny Yates

First female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment dies in Surrey car crash

Army

First female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment dies in Surrey car crash

By Ava Keady

CNN panellist says Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘admitted’ secret Trump deal on live TV

epstein

CNN panellist says Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer ‘admitted’ secret Trump deal on live TV

By Ava Keady

Load more stories