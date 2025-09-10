Patsy Kensit takes subtle jab at Liam Gallagher as she launches ‘ex-eraser’ service 

Kensit was married to the Oasis frontman for three years

Actress and singer Patsy Kensit took a subtle swipe at Liam Gallagher as she launched a new ‘Ex Eraser’ service to help Brits banish the ghosts of their past and move on from their previous partners.

Posting on Instagram, Kensit, who was married to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher for three years and shared their son Lennon with him before their divorce, admitted that she has had her “fair slice of heartbreaks” in the past – but she doesn’t dwell on them, she erases them.

The actress has admitted that the split with Gallagher left its mark in the past, but says she is determined to turn that experience into something positive for others.

Speaking about the campaign, Patsy said: “I’ve been through my fair share of heartbreaks, so I know how crucial it is to move forward without the weight of the past holding you back. Sometimes, the bravest act is simply hitting erase and choosing yourself.”

A new poll of 2,000 Brits commissioned by Samsung to mark the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE which comes with ‘ex eraser’ technology appears to support her viewpoint.

It found that nearly half (48 per cent) of us admit to deleting every trace of our exes online when we split up, with over one in 10 doing the day of the split (12 per cent).

From Instagram posts to WhatsApp chat histories, 1.6 billion photos of exes are expected to vanish from the digital galleries and social media feeds in 2025 alone.

Annika Bizon, Mobile Experience VP of Product and Marketing from Samsung added:

“Our research reveals that 48% of Brits have digitally removed traces of past relationships, with some even hesitant to scroll through old memories.

“With the Generative Edit feature on the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, you can effortlessly manage and curate your photographs, making it easier to move forward.”