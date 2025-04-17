Search icon

17th Apr 2025

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

Jonny Yates

The discount has arrived in time for summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Fans of Ninja are raving about the brand’s ice cream maker – and it’s been discounted for a limited time.

The Creami lets you make seven different sweet treats including ice cream, gelato, milkshakes, sorbet and smoothie bowls.

It’s easy to use as you just have to fill a tub with ingredients, pop it in the freezer for 24 hours and then transform your frozen base into a creamy treat in minutes with the Ninja device.

You can also make up to three different flavours at once, and add mix-ins like choc chips, sweets and nuts to suit every taste.

It’s currently been discounted to £179 instead of its usual price of £199.99 on Amazon for a limited time.

The Creami from Ninja lets you create ice creams, smoothies and more. (Amazon/Ninja)

One customer said: “I’ve made quite a few frozen yoghurt/healthy desserts and the results are amazingly good,” adding that the frozen yoghurt “tastes just like ice cream but without all the calories”.

Another wrote: “What an awesome piece of kit. The products it creates are delicious and can be as healthy or unhealthy as you want.”

Other five star reviews said “this machine is fab” and “surprisingly quiet when in use and easy to clean afterwards”.

You can get the discounted Ninja ice cream maker for £179.99 from Amazon here.

@homewithrhianne Replying to @Millicent I think I’ve created the PERFECT vanilla ice cream base 🤤😮‍💨🍨🍦 #ninjacreami #creami #ninjakitchen #minieggs #icecreamrecipe #mcflurry ♬ PUSH 2 START – Tyla
@healthywithalex make this 2 at a time and thank me later per pint (160 cal, 11g protein): – 1 cup strawberry slices – 2 TBS monk fruit sweetener – 1/3 cup full fat greek yogurt – 1/3 cup 2% milk adjust sweetener to your taste – less sweet sttawberries may require more if you want a richer ice cream then add 2tbs sour cream (especially if you use a lower fat greek yogurt) If its powdery after the first spin, add 1tbs milk and respin #ninjacreami #strawberryicecream ♬ Everybody Wants To Rule The World X Electric Love – darcy stokes
@harrisonwebb97 Catch me making ice cream everyday lol #ninjacreami #creami #raspberry #icecream #recipe #fruit #ninjacreamirecipe ♬ original sound – Harrison Webb

Ninja release new soft serve ice cream machine

Another, new ice cream maker from Ninja has gone viral on social media – but it’s currently only available in the US.

It’s the ‘Ninja Swirl by CREAMi Soft Serve & Ice Cream Machine’ which helps you create classic scooped or swirled treats.

Fans are raving about the popular Ninja product, with plenty of five star reviews on the Ninja US website.

One said: “From the moment we’ve got it the experience has been superb!”.

Another five star review said the ice cream machine is “honestly it’s amazing” adding that it’s “easy to use and very easy to clean”.

Somebody else wrote: “We’re able to successfully create amazing, healthy protein based ice cream and soft serve. Love love love.”

Others highlighted its multi-functionality, saying: “You can make so many things with this, like I cream, fruit whip, frozen yogurt, milkshakes, protein shakes, etc. It comes with a recipe guide that has a ton of different recipes. The guide also has very clear instructions how to make recipes, how to clean it, and how to set it all up.”

You can shop the Ninja Swirl by CREAMi on the Ninja US website here or the original CREAMi Ice Cream Maker from Amazon UK here.

