Mum with 800 tattoos banned from ink parlours as artists won’t touch her face

‘I’m banned from tattoo parlous because my face is full of tattoos.’

A self-professed tattoo addict who is believed to be Britain’s most inked up mum says that she’s been banned from tattoo parlours by professional artists who won’t touch her face.

Melissa Sloan, 46, claims to have around 800 tattoos but says that her ink comes with a price as strangers constantly judge her in the street and she says it’s impossible to find a job.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Sloan explained: “I’m banned from tattoo parlous because my face is full of tattoos. They don’t do them on faces. Some tattoo places don’t do them on faces.

“I’m not proud of saying it but I haven’t worked for 20 years. I have applied for jobs and they look at me and say ‘what is this’, like I’m not a human being. I would love a job and prove them all wrong because all the time they keep saying to me ‘no one will give you a job.'”

Talking of the prejudice she’s faced, Melissa added: “People don’t like me with my tattoos, my face, because they just look at you like you’re worthless, you’re nothing. They don’t want people like us with tattoos on their face. They don’t understand us, do they?”

Echoing the Black Alien Project, Melissa said: “We’re just exactly the same as anyone else. We breathe the same, we live the same – but they just don’t want to know.”

Related links: