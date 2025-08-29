Married couple started swingers club with controversial rule for ugly members

“I don’t want people there who the majority would think are unattractive.”

A married couple claim swinging has boosted their sex lives so much they set up a saucy club – but have a controversial rule when it comes to ‘ugly’ people.

Tanya Marum and Ashley Marum, both 32, married in 2019 and started swinging just a few months later so Tanya could explore her bisexual side.

While they initially started ‘playing’ with women at swingers clubs they quickly started interacting with couples after they discovered it was mainly a couple-based scene.

The couple appeared on Channel 4’s Open House: The Greatest Sex Experiment – with Ashley famously asking a glam woman about pizza toppings while Tanya romped with a party guest.

Ashley says swinging has increased their trust in each other and that they have just one rule – to never engage with another couple on their own to avoid becoming a ‘play thing’.

Beauty salon owner Tanya says their friends are supportive of their lifestyle, while some of window cleaner Ashley’s mates even admit they’re ‘jealous’ and wish their girlfriends wanted to participate.

After struggling to regularly find people they were attracted to, they set up their own events company where people apply online and are vetting to check they’re attractive enough.

Tanya, who hosts a podcast called Pineapple Lounge, is hoping to help educate people about the ‘unwritten rulebook’ of swinging and to make informed decisions.

While the pair recommend the swinger lifestyle to others, they warn couples against trying it out to fix ‘cracks’ in their relationship.

Tanya, from Leeds, Yorkshire, said: “I think it’s strengthened our relationship emotionally and sexually.

“We can talk to each other so freely and we’re so open about our own bodies as well. It’s just improved everything.

She added that she’d never considered it previously, but a conversation with a friend on a night out changed everything.

“A friend asked if we wanted a threesome and I said no because she was a friend but it sparked a discussion and it spiralled from there.

“The original attraction was to explore being bisexual and look for women originally. Ash said ‘if it’s something you want to explore we can explore together and see’.

“We played with girls for a long time but eventually started playing with couples because it’s a predominantly couple-based scene.

“It’s just such an accepting community of people. It’s fun and it’s not all just about sex that people imagine.

“We’ve made some really good friends through the lifestyle and it’s brought me and Ash closer together.”

Now, Ashley says they trust each other more than ever because of their open and honest discussions about their swinging lifestyle.

Ashley said: “Our trust has increased by swinging. Every couple we know that does it feels exactly the same.

“There’s 100% trust and you understand what each other likes more than anything and you want each other to be as happy as possible.

“You don’t get that very often in a normal relationship.”

The couple now organise bi-monthly club events for other like-minded young people and are now so popular they haven’t had to pay for a single club entry in two years.

Ashley said: “It’s one of the best decisions we’ve made and [our sex life] is better than ever.

“We’ve made businesses out of it and it’s become our sole life now. It offers a new hobby for us, which is always fun.

Ashley continued to reveal that they have expanded their meet ups, but they have a rule for people who they consider to be on the less attractive side.

“Now we have events with 300 plus people going and we make people apply on the website so we know what they look like. I don’t want people there who the majority would think are unattractive.

“We want to try to get people to come that they might not be your type but they’re nice looking and take care of themselves.

“It’s the most expensive hobby ever but we get free tickets to everywhere anytime we want. It’s made it a lot cheaper to go out.”