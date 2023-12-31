Man who ‘spent £10,000 trying to become a dog’ attempts agility course with surprising results

He’s finally living his dream

Earlier this year, a Japanese man who goes by the name of Toco went viral for his eerily lifelike collie dog suit.

Toco has been sharing his journey via his YouTube channel, which is called I want to be an animal.

Having shared his videos over a year, he finally ventured out into the world and got to meet other real dogs for the first time while all suited and booted.

The video quickly went viral and amassed a whopping 7.5 million views.

His latest challenge, though, was perhaps his toughest yet.

Toco took on an agility course in his latest video, and viewers were left stunned by the results.

The clip begins with Toco’s entrance to the course compound, which naturally leaves the other (real) dogs rather spooked.

Once he takes a whirl at the course, it becomes pretty clear that he’s got nothing on his canine counterparts.

Trainer and Trinity Border Collies owner Brianne Farr told New York Post: “I don’t know how he manoeuvres in that contraption because it looks like it’s challenging for sure.”

“He definitely needs to work on his jumping skills,” she added. “Overall, I think it was a bit of a struggle for him.”

Toco fails to clear a jump, and lands instead straight on the floor, knocking the bar off. Farr confirms this would mean immediate disqualification from any competition, adding that it was his slow approach to the bar that led to his failure

The suited and booted dog can then be seen attempting other parts of the agility course.

He has somewhat more success with the weaving poles, before once again struggling when it came to the A-frame.

He concludes his go at the course with another go at a jump, which once again he fails to complete.

It doesn’t seem to have gotten Toco down, though, as the video concludes with the human collie rolling around on the floor.