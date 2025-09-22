Makers of Maltesers reveal the correct way to eat them

There’s lots of ways to get stuck into the sweet treats

The makers of Maltesers have finally settled the debate about the correct way to eat them.

According to a poll, more than half (53 per cent) of consumers suck the treat without chewing, while 26 per cent nibble the chocolate before eating the centre.

And 24 per cent bite them in half and eat each separately.

However, according to the brand’s associate product development scientist Megan Rushman, the optimum way is popping the ball in whole before crunching down completely, which covers the largest surface area of the palate and provides a multi-sensory experience.

The scientist said this stimulates both taste receptors and auditory senses through the distribution of flavour and the sound of the crunch.

The revelation comes as Maltesers celebrates its new white chocolate version, with Megan adding: “While the malt interior is undeniably tasty, it actually serves a clever purpose.

“It helps break down the chocolate, preventing that sticky, hard-to-clean feeling you get on the roof of your mouth from a solid piece of chocolate.

“It’s the unique texture and balance between the chocolate and the malt centre that makes the sweet treat so iconic and loved by so many.”

The poll, of 2,000 Maltesers fans, also found those who go against the ‘official’ guidance by sucking the ball do so because they like how the malt dissolves in their mouth (27 per cent).

Another 23 per cent enjoy it this way to prolong the experience.

Those who prefer to nibble, said they prefer their method because it gives them two flavour hits (28 per cent), while 24 per cent simply want to take their time with the treat.

On average, respondents believe 22 seconds is the optimum time to savour the taste.

And while 53 per cent insist room temperature is best, 31 per cent prefer them chilled straight from the fridge.

Fans also declared that the best time of day to eat Maltesers is between 7pm and 9pm – ideally while watching TV (57 per cent) or as an after-dinner treat (20 per cent).

Also weighing in on the debate was Kate Lawler and Boj, as they shared their thoughts on the best way to eat Maltesers through playful debate content.

Kate said: “As a nation we love a food debate, and it’s no different in my house.

“Boj is adamant that you nibble the outside, while I love to pop one in and give it a crunch.

“Science might agree with me but to be honest whether you nibble, melt, or pop them in one, figuring it out is all part of the fun.”