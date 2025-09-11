Search icon

11th Sep 2025

‘Lifesaver’ gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger

Jonny Yates

'Lifesaver' gadget heats your hands in seconds - and doubles as a phone charger

‘A lifesaver during the colder months’

This Amazon gadget heats your hands in seconds – and doubles as a phone charger.

Reaching a heat of 58 degrees, you can feel the warmth of these rechargeable hand warmers in just two seconds.

The popular hand warmers are available from Amazon here, and currently have a 15% discount.

This takes the rechargeable 2-in-1 gadget from £29.99 to £25.49, just in time for the winter months.

The magnetic warmers snap together magnetically to form a powerful double-sided heater or work separately, so you can slide one into each pocket to keep you heated in the cold weather.

There are four adjustable heat levels, ranging between 37 and 58 degrees, and up to eight hours of warmth once they’re fully charged.

Even better? They work as a powerbank charger for your phone, or other devices. So if you’re out-and-about and running out of chrage just connect your phone.

They can be used to warm your hands and charge your phone.

Customers are raving about the rechargeable hand warmers, with a 4.3 rating from more than 7,000 people who have tried and tested them.

In a five star review a customer said: “One of the standout features is the fast charging. I’m really impressed with these. [They] are perfect for cold weather – comfortable, compact, and easy to use.”

They added, that they’re “a solid, practical investment and definitely worth it for anyone who like me, who always has cold hands”.

Another said: “Very handy and easy to use and just a joy to be able to warm up cold hands in bitter winter temperatures.”

While a third said: “These kept my fingers from falling on in the winter,” and added that “the battery life is great”.

Others wrote that “having used these for over 2 years, I can comfortably say, these hand warmers are a lifesaver during the colder months” and “can’t believe that they are a power bank too! Bonus!”.

To shop the rechargeable hand warmers – which have been discounted by 15% in a limited time deal – head to Amazon here.

