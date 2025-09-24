Search icon

24th Sep 2025

‘Incredible’ spot cleaner that’s ‘life saver’ for people with pets gets huge discount

Jonny Yates

‘Works brilliantly without breaking the bank’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Cleaning carpets, rugs, and upholstery in your house or car can be time consuming, but shoppers are praising this ‘game-changing’ spot cleaner.

The special machine designed to effectively remove stains and dirt from surfaces has been given a huge discount for a limited time.

Usually priced at £89, the Rivenara Spot Cleaner has dropped to £59.99 on Amazon.

The portable gadget is suitable for multiple surfaces, including carpets, sofas, stairs and car interiors, which is perfect to clean up any mess left by your pets in the car.

It’s equipped with a 1.2-meter hose and a 5-meter power cord, so the carpet cleaner provides extended reach, making it easier to clean hard-to-reach areas.

The cleaner is also lightweight and easy to store, so you can use it in all the rooms in your house, and tuck it away when it’s not in use.

The ‘effective’ machine is suitable for carpets, rugs, and car interiors.

The spot cleaner has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon.

One customer raved in their review: “I honestly wasn’t expecting much at this price point, but wow it completely blew me away.

“The suction power is incredible, it pulls up dirt and spills I didn’t even realise were there, leaving my carpets and upholstery looking fresh.”

They added: “For anyone debating whether to get this, trust me – it’s a game-changer at a fraction of the cost of bigger-name brands. If you want something that works brilliantly without breaking the bank, this is it.”

Another said: “This compact and affordable spot cleaner is surprisingly effective. The dirt that had built up on carpeted stairs was the first thing I cleaned, a notoriously difficult area.

“The long hose and powerful suction made it easy to get into all the corners and edges, leaving the stairs looking brand new.”

While a third wrote there’s “no need to spend any more money than this”, adding that “it packs a heck of a punch for the money”.

To shop the Rivenara Carpet Spot Upholstery Cleaner, which has been discounted by 33% head to Amazon here.

