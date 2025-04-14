Search icon

14th Apr 2025

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

JOE

HYROX and Myprotein team up for exclusive range that will enhance your workouts

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

HYROX release an exclusive nutrition range

Myprotein has teamed up with HYROX to release a range that meets the needs of the ‘hybrid’ athlete.

The product range has been curated to support a hybrid workout schedule throughout all stages: pre-workout, intra-workout and post-workout.

Ahead of its launch Myprotein got insight from HYROX athletes including Graham Halliday and Jake Dearden, to ensure the range fulfilled all training requirements for those competing.

The nutrition offering includes seven products from energy gels to re-fuel bars and tri-whey formula to pre-workout blend.

Some of the benefits include helping replenish the minerals lost through sweating, supporting optimal muscle function, keeping your carb and sugar intake in check.

Below you can find out about all of the products in the Myprotein x HYROX range and how much they cost.

Plus if you haven’t signed up to the Myprotein mailing list you can do on the website here and get 15% off your first order, plus a free shaker.

What can I get from the Myprotein x HYROX range?

The Myprotein x HYROX range features gels to help reduce tiredness and fatigue.
Here’s what you can get from the new Myprotein x HYROX collection:

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Electro – £19.99

  • An electrolyte blend, formulated for the dedicated
  • Orange flavour
  • Boasting over 1000mg electrolytes, including 650mg sodium to help replenish the minerals lost through sweating and 300mg potassium for optimal muscle function

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Whey – £35.40

  • Premium tri-whey formula with added enzymes
  • Pistachio flavour
  • Engineered for superior performance, THE Whey is a premium tri-whey formula for building and maintaining muscle
  • Packed with 25g of protein, 5.9g of BCAAs, including 2.8g of leucine in every serving.
  • THE Whey not only packs a punch with its incredible protein power but also keeps your carb and sugar intake in check: with 3.6g of carbs and just 1.2g of sugar

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Electrofuel – £19.99

  • An intra-workout blend, formulated for the dedicated
  • Available in raspberry lemonade & orange and mango
  • Boasting 30g of carbohydrates per serving, with a precise 2:1 maltodextrin to fructose ratio, the formulation delivers the energy you need to fuel your training
  • Designed to provide a balanced and efficient source of energy to your muscles when you need it most
  • Added electrolytes, sodium and potassium, will help replenish the minerals lost through sweating and support optimal muscle function

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Energy Gel – £19.99

  • An intra-workout gel, formulated for the dedicated
  • Available in blackcurrant & raspberry lemonade
  • Boasting 30g carbohydrates per serving, with a 2:1 maltodextrin to fructose ratio, the formulation delivers the energy you need to fuel your training
  • Additional electrolytes and B vitamins will help reduce tiredness and fatigue

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Recovery – £26.49

  • A post-workout blend, formulated for the dedicated
  • Available in orange and mango flavour
  • Boasting 20g of hydrolysed whey protein, 15g of carbohydrates (maltodextrin), and 964mg essential electrolytes, every ingredient in the formulation is tailored to support your recovery

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Pre-Workout Gel – £15.99

  • A pre-workout gel, formulated for the dedicated
  • Available in Green Apple & Sour Cherry
  • Boasting 230mg of caffeine per gel, with 150mg of that coming from natural guarana extract, this pre-emptive formulation sharpens your focus and delivers an endurance boost right when you need it
  • Plus 1.5g citrulline malate, 1.5g beta-alanine and 1g taurine, as well as additional essential B vitamins which will help reduce tiredness and fatigue ahead of your workout

Myprotein PRO x HYROX: THE Re-Fuel Bar – £16.99

  • A post-workout bar, formulated for the dedicated
  • Available in salted caramel
  • Boasting 22g of high-quality whey protein and 32g carbohydrate from ground oats, it’s tailored to support your recovery.

