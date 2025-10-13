Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

‘Perfect for quickly warming up a room’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you’re worried about rising costs this winter, this handy device could help keep you warm without turning on the heating every day.

Amazon is selling this fan heater for less than £15 which heats your house for as little as £1.02 per hour.

Priced at £14.99, the Warmlite Thermo Fan Heater is portable, lightweight and easy to use.

There are two power settings to choose from, 2000W or 1000W to get your home or office space heated effectively.

Changing the settings of your heater is simple with the manual turn dials, you can quickly set the temperature and heat intensity.

Plus, with three heat settings of cool, warm and hot, the fan heater is the ideal companion for all year round, not just during winter months.

It also has built-in overheat protection, which “provides the added safety and peace of mind to prevent the heater from being damaged,” the listing says.

Shoppers have praised the energy efficient heating device.

The fan heater has been tried and tested by more than 16,000 customers who have reviewed the handy device, giving it an average rating of 4 stars on Amazon.

One shopper said in their five-star review: “I purchased this heater back in 2020, and after all this time still going strong, heats my bedroom quickly and effectively.

“Cuts out when the temperature is reached. The only downside can be a little bit noisy with the fan, but I have got used to it. The room that I have is about 16 square metres and works perfectly for this size.”

Another wrote: “This little heater is perfect for quickly warming up a room without any annoying noise. The two heat settings let you adjust it just right, and the overheat protection gives peace of mind. Solid, reliable, and easy to move around.”

While a third said: “This heats up a room very quickly, sometimes I only need to put it on for 5 minuets to get warm. I don’t find the fan that good but as heater it is amazing.”

In a mixed review, someone said “you get what you pay for”, adding: ” It’s cheap and ok for a quick blast of hot air to bring a room up in temperature a bit, but not really something you’d want on constantly, particularly in an environment where you need to listen to something.”

To purchase the Warmlite Thermo Fan Heater for £14.99 head to Amazon here.