Search icon

Lifestyle

13th Oct 2025

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with ‘perfect’ gadget for winter

Jonny Yates

Heat your house for just £1 per hour with 'perfect' gadget for winter

‘Perfect for quickly warming up a room’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

If you’re worried about rising costs this winter, this handy device could help keep you warm without turning on the heating every day.

Amazon is selling this fan heater for less than £15 which heats your house for as little as £1.02 per hour.

Priced at £14.99, the Warmlite Thermo Fan Heater is portable, lightweight and easy to use.

There are two power settings to choose from, 2000W or 1000W to get your home or office space heated effectively.

Changing the settings of your heater is simple with the manual turn dials, you can quickly set the temperature and heat intensity.

Plus, with three heat settings of cool, warm and hot, the fan heater is the ideal companion for all year round, not just during winter months.

It also has built-in overheat protection, which “provides the added safety and peace of mind to prevent the heater from being damaged,” the listing says.

Shoppers have praised the energy efficient heating device.

The fan heater has been tried and tested by more than 16,000 customers who have reviewed the handy device, giving it an average rating of 4 stars on Amazon.

One shopper said in their five-star review: “I purchased this heater back in 2020, and after all this time still going strong, heats my bedroom quickly and effectively.

“Cuts out when the temperature is reached. The only downside can be a little bit noisy with the fan, but I have got used to it. The room that I have is about 16 square metres and works perfectly for this size.”

Another wrote: “This little heater is perfect for quickly warming up a room without any annoying noise. The two heat settings let you adjust it just right, and the overheat protection gives peace of mind. Solid, reliable, and easy to move around.”

While a third said: “This heats up a room very quickly, sometimes I only need to put it on for 5 minuets to get warm. I don’t find the fan that good but as heater it is amazing.”

In a mixed review, someone said “you get what you pay for”, adding: ” It’s cheap and ok for a quick blast of hot air to bring a room up in temperature a bit, but not really something you’d want on constantly, particularly in an environment where you need to listen to something.”

To purchase the Warmlite Thermo Fan Heater for £14.99 head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

Affiliate

Headphones that ‘reduce noise by up to 90%’ get price slashed in half

By Stephen Porzio

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

Affiliate

Shoppers praise teeth whitening kit that ‘shows results within days’ – and it’s 50% off

By JOE

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

Amazon

Rangers closing in on agreement with new manager

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Ninja kitchen favourite that’s ‘surprisingly quiet’ slashed to less than £100

Affiliate

Ninja kitchen favourite that’s ‘surprisingly quiet’ slashed to less than £100

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

Affiliate

Shoppers praise gadget that’s a ‘saviour’ for migraine sufferers

By Jonny Yates

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

Affiliate

Silentnight’s electric blanket that’s ‘perfect for couples’ slashed by 53% in Amazon sale

By Jonny Yates

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

Affiliate

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

By Jonny Yates

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

Affiliate

Ninja air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ gets price slashed by nearly 50% in Prime deal

By Jonny Yates

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

Affiliate

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

By Jonny Yates

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

News

Bandmate of Lostprophets paedophile Ian Watkins reacts to his murder

By JOE

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

All Points East

Tyler, The Creator ticket prices revealed for his All Points East shows

By Jonny Yates

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

bellingham

England icon labels Jobe and Jude Bellingham’s dad as an ‘absolute disgrace’

By Sammi Minion

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

Emotional moment Israeli hostage breaks down as he’s reunited with family

By JOE

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

Bohemians

Schalke release statement and start investigation into violent attack in Dublin city centre as ‘spitting’ footage emerges

By SportsJOE

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

britain's got talent

Britain’s Got Talent star Dave Betton has died

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

Donald Trump says he’d like to visit Gaza as first hostages released

By Nina McLaughlin

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

Joe Thomas

The Inbetweeners reportedly set to return with ‘original cast keen to reprise roles’

By Nina McLaughlin

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

Subway ups breakfast game with roll out of full English on a jacket potato

By JOE

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

Drugs

Royal Marine sniper thwarts £35m drug haul with single bullet from a helicopter

By Harry Warner

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

America

Four killed and 20 injured after mass shooting in packed US restaurant

By Harry Warner

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

Alien

Harvard professor says interstellar object hurtling towards Earth could be alien ‘Trojan Horse’

By Ava Keady

Load more stories