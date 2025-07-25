Grandma dating 44-year-old Gambian waiter says men her age are ‘washed up like coleslaw’

The 65-year-old has been labelled a ‘sex tourist’ after finding love with a younger man she met on holiday.

A grandma who is dating a 44-year-old Gambian waiter says men her age are ‘washed up like coleslaw.’

65-year-old Zena has been labelled a ‘sex tourist’ after finding love with a younger man she met on holiday.

Zena, a British mother-of-four, starred on 90 Day Fiancé UK, where her love story with Ebrima played out.

She explained: “I thought he’s rather nice, he’s tall, he’s handsome, we’ve had a few dates and we’ve had a relationship ever since.”

The woman added that the age gap is ideal as she ‘doesn’t really’ fancy men her own age.

“Men in their 60s, I’m not attracted to. They’re all bald and have big fat guts. They’re like washed-up coleslaw. I don’t fancy young men, I like an in-between.”

Additionally, Zena has been spending a lot of money on Ebrima. From buying him an iPhone and a mattress to sending him over £1,000 for occasions.

He also asked her for £3,000 to set up a taxi business.

Zena continued to say: “He’s extremely fit and I am so attracted to him. When I put a few posts up on my social media, a lot of people said ‘You’re just a visa vagina’ or ‘You’re just a sex tourist’. No, I’m not a sex tourist because if I wanted [to have] sex in England I would, even at my age.

“I am a generous person and if I think someone needs money, I will give it to them because you can only keep so much for yourself.”

Ebrima, who also appeared on the reality show, told Zena of his hopes to live in the UK due to how poorly workers are paid in his country.

“Zena is very good for my family. She usually helps me with money and clothes, now I don’t buy clothes,” he continued.

While she is happy to have met her match after three failed relationships, her family is less than pleased.

They are not convinced that Ebrima is genuine, especially after they found his secret social media profile.

“What a cheek. I’m furious really. He said he never had one,” reacted Zena.

After confronting him on the find, he told Zena: “It’s been deleted for a long time. It’s not there now.”

She replied telling him he was ‘lying’ and showed him his Facebook profile before adding: “You’ve put single. Are you single?”

“It was a joke, I like joking,” he responded.

The argument became heated as he continued to deny the lie, stating he was an ‘entertainer’ with Zena saying: “This isn’t a f***ing joke and I’m not happy about that.”

In a preview for the next episode, Ebrima can be seen asked Zena for £3,000 to cover the cost of their trip.