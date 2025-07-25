Search icon

Lifestyle

25th Jul 2025

Grandma dating 44-year-old Gambian waiter says men her age are ‘washed up like coleslaw’

Ava Keady

The 65-year-old has been labelled a ‘sex tourist’ after finding love with a younger man she met on holiday.

A grandma who is dating a 44-year-old Gambian waiter says men her age are ‘washed up like coleslaw.’

65-year-old Zena has been labelled a ‘sex tourist’ after finding love with a younger man she met on holiday.

Zena, a British mother-of-four, starred on 90 Day Fiancé UK, where her love story with Ebrima played out.

She explained: “I thought he’s rather nice, he’s tall, he’s handsome, we’ve had a few dates and we’ve had a relationship ever since.”

The woman added that the age gap is ideal as she ‘doesn’t really’ fancy men her own age.

“Men in their 60s, I’m not attracted to. They’re all bald and have big fat guts. They’re like washed-up coleslaw. I don’t fancy young men, I like an in-between.”

Additionally, Zena has been spending a lot of money on Ebrima. From buying him an iPhone and a mattress to sending him over £1,000 for occasions.

He also asked her for £3,000 to set up a taxi business.

Zena continued to say: “He’s extremely fit and I am so attracted to him. When I put a few posts up on my social media, a lot of people said ‘You’re just a visa vagina’ or ‘You’re just a sex tourist’. No, I’m not a sex tourist because if I wanted [to have] sex in England I would, even at my age.

“I am a generous person and if I think someone needs money, I will give it to them because you can only keep so much for yourself.”

Ebrima, who also appeared on the reality show, told Zena of his hopes to live in the UK due to how poorly workers are paid in his country.

“Zena is very good for my family. She usually helps me with money and clothes, now I don’t buy clothes,” he continued.

While she is happy to have met her match after three failed relationships, her family is less than pleased.

They are not convinced that Ebrima is genuine, especially after they found his secret social media profile.

“What a cheek. I’m furious really. He said he never had one,” reacted Zena.

After confronting him on the find, he told Zena: “It’s been deleted for a long time. It’s not there now.”

She replied telling him he was ‘lying’ and showed him his Facebook profile before adding: “You’ve put single. Are you single?”

“It was a joke, I like joking,” he responded.

The argument became heated as he continued to deny the lie, stating he was an ‘entertainer’ with Zena saying: “This isn’t a f***ing joke and I’m not happy about that.”

In a preview for the next episode, Ebrima can be seen asked Zena for £3,000 to cover the cost of their trip.

Topics:

90 day fiance,Dating,Reality TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

Channel 4

Police investigating Married At First Sight star’s ‘sex assault’ on honeymoon 

By Ava Keady

Insole sales skyrocket after Tinder introduces new height filter

Body

Insole sales skyrocket after Tinder introduces new height filter

By Dan Seddon

Andrew Le Page slams Tasha Ghouri in brutal Instagram rant

Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page slams Tasha Ghouri in brutal Instagram rant

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

barbecue

‘Sick and upset’ vegan sends ‘last warning’ letter to neighbour over barbecue

By JOE

People are only just discovering why all Greek statues have tiny penises

Funny

People are only just discovering why all Greek statues have tiny penises

By JOE

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

Affiliate

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

By JOE

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

masturbation

Company offers staff half-hour masturbation breaks to boost productivity

By JOE

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

Israel

200,000 people sign up to new Corbyn and Sultana party in less than 24 hours

By Dan Seddon

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

Jeremy Corbyn

Zarah Sultana says more people have signed up to new party than Reform

By Sammi Minion

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Pornhub restrictions come into force

ID

Google searches for VPNs skyrocket after Pornhub restrictions come into force

By JOE

Abandoned UK airport set to reopen with Ryanair and EasyJet flights

airport

Abandoned UK airport set to reopen with Ryanair and EasyJet flights

By Sammi Minion

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

American

Americans are being charged 50% more than the French in Paris

By Erin McLaughlin

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

News

Powerboat driver dies after crashing into a houseboat during race in UK

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

UK government issues travel warning as conflict escalates in Thailand

By Harry Warner

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

CEO

Astronomer HR chief Kristin Cabot resigns from role after viral ‘Coldplay kiss cam video’

By Harry Warner

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

France

France set to officially recognise a Palestinian state

By Harry Warner

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

ID

You will have to enter your ID to watch porn from today under new laws

By JOE

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan’s cause of death has been revealed by police

By JOE

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

Hulk Hogan

WWE pay tribute to Hulk Hogan who has died aged 71

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories