05th Sep 2025

‘Game changing’ robot vacuum loved by shoppers gets limited time discount

Jonny Yates

‘Every household should have one!’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Vacuuming the house is one of the most time-consuming – and dreaded – chores on our weekly list of jobs.

One way people are tackling the chore is by investing in a robot vacuum cleaner to help them out.

The best-selling eufy G50 Robot Vacuum is normally priced at £119 but has been dropped to £99 in a limited time deal on Amazon.

This is 17% off its original price as part of an Amazon deal, but the discount won’t be around for long.

This little robot device patrols your floors and sucks up dust, pet hair, and crumbs from both carpeted and hardwood floors.

Just connect the G50 to your phone via Bluetooth, and you can schedule cleaning times and start spot cleaning via the eufy app.

It travels around all your floor space, and it’s just 81mm thick, which means it can fit under sofas or cabinets, so it doesn’t miss a spot.

While the robot vacuum’s large 600ml dust bin means you don’t have to empty it often, which saves you time on another job.

There’s other options including Lefant’s M1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at 15% off for £135.99, and Tapo’s RV20, which has been discounted by 22% to £179.99 for a limited time.

You can schedule cleaning times and start spot cleaning via the eufy app.

The handy robot G50 vacuum cleaner has been tried and tested by customers, who have given it an average rating of four stars.

In a glowing review, one customer said: “I thought I’d be sending it back due to it not doing as good a job as a normal hoover, but my god I’ve been converted. If you think you could benefit then invest don’t waste another day thinking about it I LOVE IT!!”.

Another reviewer said it was a “fantastic piece of kit“, adding: “This has to be the best invention yet it cleans it mops so well whilst we get on with other tasks a real time saver.”

In a more mixed review someone noted: “Rollerbrush does clog with excessive hair from a large dog from time to time but easy to resolve.”

But they said the vacuum “cleans really well” and “the app functionality is great making it easy to clean the whole room or certain areas.”

Others said “wondering why I didn’t get one of these years ago”, “every household should have one”, and “this is a great little machine”.

To shop the eufy G50 Robot Vacuum with a 17% discount head to Amazon here.

