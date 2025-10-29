Search icon

29th Oct 2025

‘Excellent’ device that makes ‘noticeable difference during colder months’ gets 80% discount

Jonny Yates

‘The air feels fresher’

A handy gadget that makes a ‘noticeable difference’ to homes during winter has been given a massive, limited time discount.

This 12L dehumidifier tackles damp, mould, and condensation in rooms, while helping you save on energy costs.

The popular product has been given a huge 80% discount in a limited time deal.

Shoppers can bag the home device for £99.99 on Amazon – but the deal won’t be around for long.

It extracts up to 12L of moisture from the air per day, and can be placed near windows to combat condensation or near your washing to help it dry faster.

This means you don’t need to use your dryer during the winter months, which can be costly to run.

Instead the dehumidifier will work away at drying your clothes, and help you save some money on energy bills this winter.

You can home it in your bedroom, bathroom, office, or garage, with its wheels making it easy to transport throughout the house.

‘I was sceptical, but it really does dry laundry considerably faster’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the dehumidifier have given it an average rating of the full five stars on Amazon.

One customer wrote: “It’s made a noticeable difference – especially during the damp colder months. The air feels fresher, and the condensation on the windows and sills has reduced significantly.

“The auto mode is our go-to. It adjusts itself based on the humidity levels. It’s a smart feature that helps us keep the space comfortable without needing to constantly check or tweak the settings.”

Another said: “Great dehumidifier. Easy to move around as it comes with wheels. Very user-friendly and ability to set a timer is highly convenient.

“Works well indoors to dry clothes and reduce moisture in the room. While operational, it emits a low hum which is pleasant and not disturbing. It has a handy storage section at the back for water collection which is easy to decant, as well as a connectable pipe for continuous water drainage.”

While a third said: “Having read about using a dehumidifier to dry laundry, I was sceptical, but it really does dry considerably faster with the dehumidifier.”

To shop the 12L/Day Dehumidifier with an 80% discount head to Amazon here.

