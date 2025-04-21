Search icon

Lifestyle

21st Apr 2025

Emily Ratajkowski asks comedian to stop mimicking her photos

JOE

‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore’

Emily Ratajkowski wants comedian Celeste Barber to stop making fun of her Instagram posts and has issued a plea to the comedian to stop parodying her.

The 40-year-old Australian has gained a cult following off the stage for humorously recreating celebrities’ Instagram posts. But the target of the posts, haven’t always found them quite as amusing.

Ratajkowski spoke about Barber in an episode of her High Low podcast after having a bit of history with her.

The 31-year-old blocked the comedian in 2021 after she mocked one of the model’s swimwear campaigns, captioning it: “We are sick of you objectifying our bodies! Also, here’s my a**.”

Barber noted the conflict during an interview with Fitzy and Wippa on Australia’s Nova radio station, saying: “I don’t think Emily is a fan. That’s OK, she’s allowed to not love it. But she blocked me.”

The post had also faced criticism from Barber’s followers who claimed it was an example of “internalised misogyny” and blamed women for being objectified if they showed off their body.

Speaking about the drama on her podcast, Ratajkowski said: “This whole drama with Celeste has been blown out of proportion. In general, I find her to be really funny. But, [the] message I was trying to send to her was, ‘I just don’t want you to do this to me anymore.'”

She continued: “[I want] to be able to do my thing, whether that be writing about my terrifying experiences in an industry that doesn’t protect women and young girls and femme-presenting people while also having a bathing suit line.”

At the time of Barber’s post, Ratajkowski had written a post in The Cut titled ‘Buying Myself Back’ about other people using her image for their own gain without her consent.

She added: “I was like, I’m not giving her my consent for this joke anymore. It just landed at a specific time for me.”

Ratajkowski confirmed that she has no ill will toward Barber but finds her style of humour to be inherently misogynistic about women who put their bodies on display, explaining: “We really love to pick on female influencers, like they are considered the trash, lamest, most cringe, most embarrassing people on the planet.

“I fundamentally find that to be sexist. Yeah, no s**t women want to be influencers – it’s one of the ways that women have learned to be successful and make money. They’re hustling.”

Topics:

Emily Ratajkowski,Instagram

RELATED ARTICLES

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

Lily Phillips unveils truth behind ‘pregnancy’ claims after baby bump post

Instagram

Lily Phillips unveils truth behind ‘pregnancy’ claims after baby bump post

By Ryan Price

Emily Willis’ mum suing rehab centre after adult star was left ‘permanently disabled’

Addiction

Emily Willis’ mum suing rehab centre after adult star was left ‘permanently disabled’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

Bonnie Blue

Man who queued with 1,000 men to sleep with Bonnie Blue reveals what it’s really like

By Charlie Herbert

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

Affiliate

Fans raving about Ninja ice cream maker that’s discounted just in time for summer

By Jonny Yates

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

Affiliate

Aldi drops new garden furniture range for 2025 including last year’s sell out favourites

By Jonny Yates

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

Affiliate

Myprotein releases new exclusive new range perfectly designed for viral hit workout routine

By JOE

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

Hiking

Hiker who was lost for 24 hours ignored calls from rescuers because it was an unknown number

By Nina McLaughlin

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

By Nina McLaughlin

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

Katie Price issues heartbreaking health update on son Harvey

By Ava Keady

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

Pope Francis

Rules on who can become the next pope after Pope Francis’ death

By Sean Crosbie

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

One of the best heist thriller movies of recent years is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

sensitive

Avicii’s chilling final words revealed as seven years pass since his death

By Ava Keady

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

ChatGPT

Saying ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to ChatGPT is costing millions of dollars

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

Kenya

Girl, 14, killed by lion after being snatched from residential compound

By Sean Crosbie

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

Self-checkouts

UK supermarket chain removes self-checkout tills from most stores

By JOE

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

Marriage

Woman ends marriage after learning husband calls her ‘SWMBO’ in texts to friends

By Joseph Loftus

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

Kaleb Cooper left Diddly Squat Farm ‘immediately’ after Jeremy Clarkson request

By Ava Keady

Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

Pope Francis

Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

By Sean Crosbie

Pope Francis made final appeal hours before his death aged 88

Pope Francis

Pope Francis made final appeal hours before his death aged 88

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories