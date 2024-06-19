If you don’t let them know, you could be prosecuted
The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has warned motorists across the UK that they could be served £1,000 fines if they don’t declare if they are suffering from any one over 200 medical conditions.
The DVLA has also warned that those who don’t declare their conditions could be prosecuted if they are involved in an accident, reports Stoke-on-Trent Live.
It is believed that millions of drivers in the UK are currently using the roads without having been candid about their health.
While some are undoubtedly making a conscious decision to not disclose their health issues, it is also believed that many don’t know they need to declare it.
As well as a long list of health conditions, sufferers of diabetes and cancer must also inform the DVLA of their condition if they meet these conditions.
For those with diabetes, if you have insulin treatment over the course of longer than three months, if you experienced diabetes while pregnant and persisted beyond three months postpartum, or if you have been warned of hypoglycemia.
For those with cancer or lymphoma, the DVLA must be informed if you come into brain or nervous system issues, if your medication impacts your ability to drive or if you need adaptations to your vehicle due to your condition. Additionally, if your doctor has advised against driving, you must inform the DVLA.
Here is a list of other conditions to inform the DVLA of:
- Agoraphobia
- Alcohol problems
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Amputations
- Angiomas or cavernomas
- Ankylosing spondylitis
- Anorexia nervosa
- Anxiety
- Aortic aneurysm
- Arachnoid cyst
- Arrhythmia
- Arteriovenous malformation
- Arthritis
- Ataxia
- ADHD
- AIDS
- Bipolar disorder (manic depression)
- Blood clots
- Blood pressure
- Brachial plexus injury
- Brain abscess, cyst or encephalitis
- Brain aneurysm
- Brain haemorrhage
- Traumatic brain injury
- Brain tumour
- Broken limbs
- Brugada syndrome
- Burr hole surgery
- Cataracts
- Cataplexy
- Central venous thrombosis (if still having problems after one month)
- Cerebral palsy
- Cognitive problems
- Congenital heart disease
- Fits, seizures or convulsions and driving
- Déjà vu and driving
- Defibrillators
- Dementia
- Depression (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Diplopia (double vision)
- Dizziness or vertigo (if sudden, disabling or recurrent)
- Drug use
- Empyema (brain)
- Essential tremor (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Eye conditions
- Guillain Barré syndrome
- Head injury (serious)
- Heart failure (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Heart palpitations
- Hemianopia
- Hodgkin’s lymphoma
- Huntington’s disease
- Hydrocephalus
- Hypoglycaemia
- Hypoxic brain damage
- Intracerebral haemorrhage
- Korsakoff’s syndrome
- Labyrinthitis (if symptoms last three months or longer)
- Learning disabilities
- Lewy body dementia
- Limb disability
- Long QT syndrome
- Marfan’s syndrome
- Medulloblastoma
- Meningioma (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Motor neurone disease
- Muscular dystrophy
- Myasthenia gravis
- Myoclonus
- Narcolepsy
- Night blindness
- Obsessive compulsive disorder (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Excessive sleepiness
- Optic atrophy
- Pacemakers
- Paranoid schizophrenia
- Paraplegia
- Parkinson’s disease
- Peripheral neuropathy
- Personality disorder
- Pituitary tumour
- Post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Psychosis
- Psychotic depression
- Pulmonary arterial hypertension
- Severe memory problems
- Stroke (if you’re still having problems after one month)
- Surgery (if you’re still unable to drive three months later)
- Syncope (including blackouts or fainting)
- Seizures/epilepsy
- Sleep apnoea
- Schizo-affective disorder
- Schizophrenia
- Scotoma
- Severe communication disorders (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Spinal conditions, injuries or spinal surgery
- Subarachnoid haemorrhage
- Tachycardia
- Tourette’s syndrome (if it impacts your ability to drive safely)
- Tunnel vision
- Usher syndrome
- Reduced visual acuity
- Vertigo
- Visual field defect
- VP shunts
- Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome