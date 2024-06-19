If you don’t let them know, you could be prosecuted

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has warned motorists across the UK that they could be served £1,000 fines if they don’t declare if they are suffering from any one over 200 medical conditions.

The DVLA has also warned that those who don’t declare their conditions could be prosecuted if they are involved in an accident, reports Stoke-on-Trent Live.

It is believed that millions of drivers in the UK are currently using the roads without having been candid about their health.

While some are undoubtedly making a conscious decision to not disclose their health issues, it is also believed that many don’t know they need to declare it.

As well as a long list of health conditions, sufferers of diabetes and cancer must also inform the DVLA of their condition if they meet these conditions.

For those with diabetes, if you have insulin treatment over the course of longer than three months, if you experienced diabetes while pregnant and persisted beyond three months postpartum, or if you have been warned of hypoglycemia.

For those with cancer or lymphoma, the DVLA must be informed if you come into brain or nervous system issues, if your medication impacts your ability to drive or if you need adaptations to your vehicle due to your condition. Additionally, if your doctor has advised against driving, you must inform the DVLA.

Here is a list of other conditions to inform the DVLA of: