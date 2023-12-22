Drinking Jagerbombs could be as bad as cocaine, scientists find

Oh boy

I don’t know when it happened but about a decade or so ago the Jagerbomb emerged and cemented itself as an instant classic in the world of boozing.

Sure it’s not a Tom Collins or a shaken or stirred Margarita.

A Jagerbomb is on the same plain as Buckfast. There’s no frills but you’ll be getting carried home in a wheelbarrow.

It’s quick and done. No messing. Shot of herby spicy Jager and a splash of Red Bull or your locals cheaper equivalent. First the booze hits, then the caffeine.

It’s an absolute staple, but the doctors and scientists have spoken now, and they’ve said it could be just as bad for you as cocaine.

A study carried out back in 2016 at Purdue University found that the mixed drink causes changes in the brain’s neurochemistry and breakneck speed.

The alcohol, which acts as a depressant, is counteracted by the energy drink, which is a stimulant. The two together can cause heart palpitations. These two drinks mixed together can also lead to changes in the brain which are similar to cocaine.

Professor Richard van Rijn explained: “It seems the two substances together push them over a limit that causes changes in their behaviour and changes the neurochemistry in their brains.

“We are clearly seeing effects of the combined drinks that we would not see if drinking one or the other.”

Drinking Jagerbombs frequently could, the study concludes, increase your chances of craving drugs like cocaine in the future.

Van Rijn added: “That is one reason why it is so difficult for drug users to quit because of these lasting changes in the brain.

“Mice that were exposed to highly caffeinated alcoholic drinks later found cocaine was not as pleasurable. They may then use more cocaine to get the same effect.”

Van Rijn added: “Their brains have been changed in such a way they are more likely to abuse natural or pleasurable substances as adults.”

Four Jagers please barkeep!

