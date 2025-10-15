Dog owners praise ‘amazing’ device that keeps pets calm during fireworks

‘Was very skeptical but eating my words’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Fireworks can be distressing for your dog, and seeing your furry friends frightened can be upsetting for owners.

With events like Halloween and Bonfire Night approaching, there is expected to be an increase in loud or unexpected noises which may frighten your pets.

Shoppers are snapping up this calming diffuser to help reduce anxiety in dogs, and it’s become a number one best-seller.

The Adaptil Calm diffuser is a plug-in device that creates a relaxing and stress relieving environment in your home using the science of pheromones.

Plus it’s been given a limited-time discount of 29% just in time for fireworks season. Usually priced at £25.90, pet owners can bag the best-selling device for £18.40 on Amazon.

Each plug-in refill lasts for up to 30 days and “works by emitting a synthetic version of a natural pheromone released by dog mothers”.

This pheromone is released into the environment to help soothe and calm your dog and works as well on adults as it does on puppies.

And it can help throughout the year, such as during thunderstorms or parties, and to relieve separation anxiety.

Shoppers have said they ‘would recommend this item’.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the diffuser have praised the handy device, with more than 20,000 reviews on Amazon.

One customer said in their five-star review: “So far so good! bought this because our 13 year old dog has just gone through major operation and needs to be caged for a month. Having spent all her life uncaged she was not too happy and barked constantly.

“With the Adaptil Calm Home Diffuser plugged in close by the cage she now seems to only bark when you first put her in the cage and soon calms down. I had tried a bigger cage and fluffier bedding before purchasing the Adaptil product but to no avail. Would recommend this item, especially if your dog is getting on in life.”

Another wrote: “Was very skeptical but eating my words. We plugged this in a week ago and already our dogs are calm. It’s a small rounded plug in so looks good and if this effect continues it will be a quality buy.”

While a third said: “Plugged it in 2 weeks before to hopefully start taking affect ready for the first fireworks. When the fireworks started he definitely was his usual self plodding round rather than getting scared and hiding.”

However somebody else said in a two-star review: “Has not worked on my dog sadly, behaviour has stayed the same despite trialling for around two weeks.”

To shop the Adaptil Calm diffuser head to Amazon here.