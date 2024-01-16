Search icon

Health

16th Jan 2024

Doctor gives surprising answer to what the size of the average manhood is

JOE

A doctor has given a surprising answer to what the average penis size is.

Dr Jen Caudle took to TikTok to share her knowledge on the matter.

The video, which she originally posted back in August 2023, addressed what has to be one of the most asked questions.

Having racked up over 1.4 million views, it is evident that a lot of people are interested to know the answer…

Dr Caudle explained that she was sharing the video because she wanted to reduce taboo around the topic, and reveal what she considers to be the real answer.

“I think most people think the average penis size is a lot longer and larger than it actually is.

She added: “There’s a lot of societal pressure to be a certain way, this goes for both men and women, and I’m not a fan of it.”

“The bigger message here is to know that you’re fine just the way you are, that’s the most important message that I’m trying to give with this video.”

The doctor, who is based in Philadelphia, explained that the average penis is actually ‘shorter than a lot of people would imagine’.

She went on to say that the ‘average size of a flaccid penis is 3.61 inches’, adding: “The average size of an erect penis is 5.17 inches.”

However, she confirmed that size does not equate to pleasure, to calm any fears about sexual performance.

@drjencaudle How Long? #drjencaudle #fyp #fypシ #urology #doctorsoftiktok ♬ original sound – DrJenCaudle

