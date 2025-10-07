Search icon

07th Oct 2025

Dehumidifier that ‘gets rid of damp’ drops to its lowest price in months

Jonny Yates

‘It performs better than expected’

This handy dehumidifier is helping people dry their washing during winter – and it’s been given a big discount.

The household favourite has dropped from £89.99 to £71.99 as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The wet weather stops you from drying your washing outside, and drying it inside can be challenging due to the damp it can cause.

Well, this popular device removes the moisture from the air, helping to dry your clothes while also stopping damp and mould from growing in your home.

The large-capacity tank holds up to 12 litres of water, meaning it shouldn’t need constant emptying, however once it is full, you simply slide it out and empty it.

When it’s running, the device monitors and lowers the humidity level in the room, plus there’s a handy feature for when you’re busy or out of the house.

The timer allows you to set the dehumidifier to start operating at a set hour, so you can have it turn on before you arrive home.

It’s also more environmentally friendly, cheaper, and saves on electricity bills when compared to a tumble dryer.

Shoppers have praised the product’s ease of use.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the dehumidifier have given it an average rating of 4.2 stars on Amazon.

One five-star reviewer said: “This is excellent – it works really well. The price may be lower than some other similar dehumidifiers, but I can find no fault with it. It is compact and easy to use.”

Another said: “Was surprised when it arrived how small it actually is, but pleased to say it performs better than I’d expected. It’s also quieter than I thought it would be. It’s easy to empty, instructions are simple to follow.”

While a third wrote: “Definitely recommend, easier to breathe, clothes dry faster indoors, less mould.”

Somebody else said: “So far this has more than lived up to expectations and quickly got rid of a damp smell in a concrete floored garage. I have only used the collection drawer and I am very impressed.”

The discount is available to Prime members as part of Amazon’s latest sale. If you’re a Prime member then you can access thousands of deals across the site between 7-8 October.

To shop the CONOPUPlus 12L/Day Dehumidifier with a 20% discount head to Amazon here.

