Lifestyle

21st Aug 2025

Brits living in Benidorm say they moved because there are ‘too many foreigners in the UK’

You couldn’t write it.Irony has been laid to rest in Benidorm of all places after British migrants living there said...

Charlie Herbert

You couldn’t write it.

Irony has been laid to rest in Benidorm of all places after British migrants living there said they left the UK because there are “too many foreigners.”

The revelation came during a segment on GB News (where else), who travelled to the popular holiday destination to ask Brits what they made of things in the UK.

When they asked one woman why she had decided to move to the Spanish town, she responded, with complete sincerity, that it was because there are “too many foreigners in the UK.”

The woman, who of course is a foreigner in Spain, continued: “We lost our rights, freedom of speech went.”

“Britain lost the plot 20 years ago, sorry,” she added.

Reacting to the comical clip on social media, many couldn’t believe the sheer level of irony and stupidity on display.

One person wrote: “The sheer irony, the arrogance of it all. Sorry but I’ve had it with treating people like this with kid gloves. Show me a video of them speaking fluent Spanish and I’ll eat a sombrero live on X!”

Someone else said: “Such minds gave us Brexit.”

In a mocking post, one parody account joked that Benidorm was the “last bastion of the British Empire.”

“When you listen to these two you realise the sun never truly sets on our great empire and that God is an English man,” they added.

And someone else wondered if the two women in the clip, who moaned about Keir Starmer’s government and freedom of speech, were aware that Spain is currently being run by a socialist government.

Something tells us they are not…

