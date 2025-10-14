Search icon

14th Oct 2025

‘Brilliant’ cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

Jonny Yates

'Brilliant' cure for winter blues is the perfect replacement for the dreaded alarm clock

‘Miracle for someone who can’t get up in the mornings’

Shoppers are praising this ‘brilliant’ device that’s giving them a better nights sleep, and kick-starting their morning.

With the winter months approaching it means the nights are drawing in earlier, and it’s harder to get out of bed in the morning.

Well, this bedside lamp from Lumie is the perfect wakeup call and it’s available to shop on Amazon.

It’s gradual 30-minute sunrise wakes you naturally with light, to help you feel properly refreshed and wide awake to start your mornings.

Just set the timer, your choice of light intensity, and an optional alarm beep before bed and you’re set.

Plus you can also unwind with a fading sunset which dims over 30 minutes to help you fall into a blissful sleep.

Just set the timer, your choice of light intensity, and an optional morning alarm beep before you go to bed and you're set.

The Lumie clock mimics the colours of a real sunrise and sunset using mixed LEDs and provides all-round dimmable bedroom lighting.

And it’s proven to help treat SAD and winter blues that affect many people during the darker and colder months.

Shoppers have also praised the Lumie clock for helping them fall asleep at night.

The Lumie clock is a popular choice among shoppers, with more than 1,400 giving it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer said in their five-star review: “I wanted a no frills wake up sunrise alarm and this is doing the job brilliantly.”

They compared it to a similar, more expensive model from Philips that they had used previously, writing: “I did wonder if I would regret not getting another Phillips sunrise clock but no way! I prefer the Lumie by a long way.”

“I’m getting used to the red colour of sunset but I like it. I’m falling asleep faster,” they added.

Another wrote: “Brilliant light for waking up. I bought this one to replace a very old Lumie that had lasted me about 8 years. I was pleased to see that this one doesn’t need a lightbulb! It feels sturdier and is easy to use with the manual. I would recommend this to anyone.”

While a third said: “An absolute miracle for someone who cannot get up in the mornings! I am pleased to report that I am now back to getting up early again, with hardly any groggyness and I feel much more alert during the day too!”.

To shop the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 head to Amazon here.

