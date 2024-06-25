‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

“But I’m the same person. The same heart.”

By now just about every man, woman, and child knows who the Black Alien Project is. A handful of times I was even lucky enough to bump into him and you know what, he’s an absolutely sound guy, regardless of what you think about his ink.

Many people have pondered: Just why did he feel the need to do it? And by it, they mean why did he have almost the entirety of his body tattooed black? Why has he undergone agonizing scarification procedures? Why has he had his tongue split? His eyeballs tattooed? Why has the Black Alien Project had fingers removed? His nose removed? His ears removed? And honestly, I don’t know.

He, however, Anthony Loffredo, the man who is the Black Alien Project, says he did it so he could be the real him. To have the body he wants to have. And who can argue with that?

In a documentary with Channel Four, the Frenchman who now lives in Mexico, opens up about his surgeries and tattoos in a completely new way.

Loffredo admitted that most people are extremely judgemental of his look but he is incredibly happy saying his former ‘sexy’ body was not the right one for him. He shows filmmaker, Arthur Bruel, two pictures of himself. One before he had any procedures, as he stands there, white and extremely muscular, and another where he is tattooed quite literally right up to his eyeballs.

Bruel says: “But you were a very good-looking guy?”

Loffredo says: “Yes, a very sexy guy.”

So Bruel asks why the change? And Loffredo confesses: “But I’m the same person. The same heart. But it’s not my body. My real body.”

Loffredo then says that deep down he was always unhappy with his original body.

Earlier this month, the Black Alien Project had even more surgery done, undergoing some pretty extreme scarification carried out above what once were his lips.

Taking to social media to show off the new modification, Loffredo wrote: “New Face Construction 62%. Black Alien Project Évolution 62%”

While the Black Alien Project boasts over one million followers on Instagram alone, many are now questioning his latest modification.

One person wrote: “Dude you have to stop it’s not looking good anymore.”

Channel 4 YouTube

Another wrote: “Face mutilation 100%.”

A third commented: “Why do you want to live in constant pain?”

While a fourth said: “Please stop hurting your body.”

Loffredo himself has previously spoken out about the damage it can do when you look the way he looks.

Speaking on the Club 113 Podcast recently, Loffredo said: “It’s a fight everyday, because everyday you find new people who don’t understand, who want to judge. It’s life, not everyone understands everything. Like me, I don’t understand lots of things about lots of people. You can’t judge someone, no one knows what’s inside someone’s head, why they’re doing that, you need to talk with this person.”

He said: “I’m a normal guy, I work, I have a family… I like being looked at like a normal guy with a job, with a family, who has a friend, girlfriend, all of that. That’s what makes me normal.”

