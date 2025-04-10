Search icon

10th Apr 2025

Best-selling Ninja air fryers get big discounts – but you’ll have to be quick

Jonny Yates

Ninja has launched a huge Easter sale

Ninja has launched a huge Easter sale which includes a big discount on one of its best-selling air fryers.

It’s the Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L air fryer, which has dropped from £269.99 to £219.99 as part of the sale.

The stacked drawers means you’ll save counter top space as its 30% slimmer than other Ninja models.

You can cook four layers of food with the stacked meal racks, with six functions including air fry, max crisp, roast, bake, dehydrate and reheat.

Plus you’ll be saving on those increasing energy bills, as the air fryer uses up to 55% less energy than an oven.

Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer discount
The Ninja Double Stack has been reduced by £50.

It’s popular among customers, with one five star reviewer saying: “What can I say, worth every penny. Takes up less space than my previous airfryer however I can get so much more in my Ninja.”

Others noted that it’s “easy to use” and the stacking function means you can make “a full meal in one go”.

The Ninja Double Stack isn’t the only Ninja product that’s been discounted as part of the Easter sale.

This includes the Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual air fryer, which has dropped below £200 as part of the sale, from £269 to £199 for a limited time.

This one cooks two foods, two ways in two different sections of the air fryer. Or you can remove the divider and create a 10.4L cooking zone.

It has seven cooking functions and cooks family-size meals up to 65% faster than fan ovens.

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual
The Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer Dual has dropped below £200.

The cheapest air fryer in the sale is the classic Ninja Air Fryer AF100UK, which is down from £99.99 to just £78.

While the cheapest two drawer air fryer is the Foodi Dual Zone, down from £199.99 to £149.99 in the Ninja sale.

The Foodi MAX Health Grill & Air Fryer has dropped to £169 for a limited time, which sees healthy air frying meet air grilling.

The air fryer’s large capacity grill lets you cook all your favourites including chargrilled chicken, burgers and steaks with little to no oil.

To shop all of the Ninja deals as part of the Easter sale head to ninjakitchen.co.uk.

