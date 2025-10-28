Best-selling gadget that removes mould from your home ‘more than pays for itself’

‘It works a treat’

Shoppers are snapping up this product that ‘more than pays for itself’ by removing mould from your home.

The moisture absorber from UniBond is priced at just £11.99 and has quickly become a best seller on Amazon.

It’s a simple solution to effectively absorb excess moisture, and neutralise bad smells in your home, especially during the winter months.

Plus you can place the absorber near your washing to help absorb the moisture and get rid of any damp smells.

It works without any electricity, and each refill lasts up to three months, so you won’t need to keep replacing it.

The moisture absorber has been tried and tested by more than 17,000 shoppers who have given it a 4.4 star rating on Amazon.

One wrote in their five star review: “This is an amazing product, always had a slight misting on widows in kitchen diner this time of year. Tried many products but never cured it. Got this and next day not a sign of condensation anywhere using just one. Don’t bother with anything else as this really does the job.”

Another said: “We have these in many rooms in our house. It works a treat and is highly efficient to collect moisture, especially in the winter months.

“It is the perfect size for a windowsill. My daughter used this when she lived in a flat which had no bathroom window. It sucked all excess moisture from the air which was great.”

While a third wrote: “I’ve had this running in my bathroom and airing cupboard every day, and it’s been absolutely faultless. From the moment I unpacked it, setup was a doddle – simply place it on a flat surface and let it get to work.”

They added that it leaves “the air noticeably fresher and preventing mould or musty smells” and “given how much it protects walls, clothes and towels from damp damage, it more than pays for itself”.

