Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

‘One of my best purchases in years’

Shoppers are raving about this cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself in one use’.

With summer coming to end and the autumn leaves starting to fall, many people will want to tidy up the outside of their homes before the nights draw in and temperatures drop.

Well, this popular kit offers professional cleaning services on a budget, and it’s down to its lowest price in the last 30 days.

Amazon’s best-selling IGAD Pole 17 foot washing kit is down to £89.97 for a limited time.

All of the sizes have been discounted by 10% for a limited time, ranging from 3.6m up to 9m.

The versatile kit comes with four attachments including a water-fed brush, hose pipe and cobweb duster. They help clean difficult-to-reach exterior areas of your home, that can be costly to sort if you’re paying a professional cleaner.

The cleaning kit comes with four different attachments.

It’s a popular choice among shoppers who have tried and tested the product, giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: “Genuinely this is one of my best purchases in the past 45 years.

“Impressed with the quality of the kit. Really well designed and built. Even at full length the device is usable and stable enough.”

Another said: “Fantastic.. sturdy and light. I thought on full extension would be hard to control, but no, I was able to wash all my windows and all PVC fascia even to the highest peak. I would highly recommend.”

Somebody else wrote: “Brilliant! Bought to clean our conservatory roof. Did the job easily and looks great. Soap dispenser worked well and easy to use pole. Saved as much as the window cleaner wanted to clean the roof in the one purchase.”

While a fourth wrote: “Well made components, easy to assemble and easy to use. Fully extended at 6m it’s not too unwieldy – I managed to clean my solar panels on the roof from a large ladder with it no problem.”

