Search icon

Lifestyle

19th Sep 2025

Best-selling cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself with one use’ gets big discount

Jonny Yates

Best-selling cleaning kit that 'pays for itself with one use' gets big discount

‘One of my best purchases in years’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Shoppers are raving about this cleaning kit that ‘pays for itself in one use’.

With summer coming to end and the autumn leaves starting to fall, many people will want to tidy up the outside of their homes before the nights draw in and temperatures drop.

Well, this popular kit offers professional cleaning services on a budget, and it’s down to its lowest price in the last 30 days.

Amazon’s best-selling IGAD Pole 17 foot washing kit is down to £89.97 for a limited time.

All of the sizes have been discounted by 10% for a limited time, ranging from 3.6m up to 9m.

The versatile kit comes with four attachments including a water-fed brush, hose pipe and cobweb duster. They help clean difficult-to-reach exterior areas of your home, that can be costly to sort if you’re paying a professional cleaner.

The cleaning kit comes with four different attachments.

It’s a popular choice among shoppers who have tried and tested the product, giving it an average rating of 4.4 stars.

One customer said in their five star review: “Genuinely this is one of my best purchases in the past 45 years.

“Impressed with the quality of the kit. Really well designed and built. Even at full length the device is usable and stable enough.”

Another said: “Fantastic.. sturdy and light. I thought on full extension would be hard to control, but no, I was able to wash all my windows and all PVC fascia even to the highest peak. I would highly recommend.”

Somebody else wrote: “Brilliant! Bought to clean our conservatory roof. Did the job easily and looks great. Soap dispenser worked well and easy to use pole. Saved as much as the window cleaner wanted to clean the roof in the one purchase.”

While a fourth wrote: “Well made components, easy to assemble and easy to use. Fully extended at 6m it’s not too unwieldy – I managed to clean my solar panels on the roof from a large ladder with it no problem.”

To shop the discounted washing kit head to Amazon here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon

RELATED ARTICLES

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

Affiliate

This ‘excellent’ £160 smartwatch that rivals Apple discounted to just £23

By Jonny Yates

Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Take That announce UK and Ireland stadium tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than radiators’ gets 50% discount

Affiliate

This surprising device that heats rooms ‘way cheaper than radiators’ gets 50% discount

By Jonny Yates

TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

Affiliate

TikTokers going wild for SAD lamps to help them beat seasonal depression this winter

By Jonny Yates

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

Affiliate

Shoppers praise affordable cordless vacuum that’s ‘better than Shark’

By Jonny Yates

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

Affiliate

Good Housekeeping-recommended dehumidifier which costs 5p an hour to run gets limited discount

By Jonny Yates

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

Parenting

Mum lasering off daughter’s birthmark to ‘protect her’ as she gets older

By JOE

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

Affiliate

Shoppers find clever ‘space saving’ hack that’s ideal for drying clothes

By Jonny Yates

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

Estonia

NATO responds after Russian fighter jets ‘violate’ Estonian airspace

By JOE

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

Animals

World’s loneliest elephant dies after being forced to spend 13 years in isolation at zoo

By Sammi Minion

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

Afterlife

Man who died when he was 20 says the afterlife is real

By Ava Keady

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

Get 40/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Arsenal v Man City

By JOE

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

Estonia

Russian fighter jets fly into NATO airspace in ‘unprecedented’ incursion

By Ava Keady

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in Man United v Chelsea

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

Two ambulance workers arrested in investigation into six deaths

By Joseph Loftus

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

Doner kebab

Rival takeaways row over who offered UK’s first vegan doner kebab spit

By JOE

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

Football

Liverpool v Everton Betfair Offer: Get 50/1 on 1+ Goal Scored in the Game

By JOE

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

Football

Ruben Amorim handed major boost as star duo return to squad for Chelsea clash

By Sammi Minion

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

Neighbours worried about property values after massive Union Flag painted on house

By Harry Warner

Passenger dies on EasyJet flight to Lanzarote

sensitive

Passenger dies on EasyJet flight to Lanzarote

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories