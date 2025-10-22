Search icon

22nd Oct 2025

Aldi Specialbuy is back by popular demand and promises to cut heat loss up to 86%

Jonny Yates

It will help with heating bills

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Aldi’s has unveiled its latest Specialbuy range which is focused on ‘Warm Home’ essentials for the winter months.

This includes its radiator reflector, which is back by popular demand, to reduce heat loss in your home.

Available in-store from 23 October it has an internal bubble structure, measures 0.6 x 3m and features built-in adhesive strips.

Simply cut to size and it will fit your radiator of choice, and it will reflect heat back into a room instead of allowing it to be absorbed by the wall behind the radiator.

Aldi promises this clever DIY fix can cut heat loss up to 86%, which will help lower heating bills and save energy in the home, as well as making a room feel warmer faster.

If you can’t find one in your local store, then you can get something very similar from Amazon that will be delivered straight to your door.

This best-selling reflective radiator foil from Amazon is currently priced at £13.99.

It’s a 5m x 50cm insulation roll – slightly bigger than Aldi’s version – which reflects up to 90% of heat back into the room.

Shoppers have praised the radiator foil, with one saying they “managed to do 6 large radiators”.

“It has made a real difference in the effectiveness of my radiators,” they added.

Another wrote: “The difference is massive – rooms heat up faster, and you can actually feel the extra warmth. The thickness of the panels is just right – sturdy enough to do the job without being bulky.”

The Amazon version is slightly larger than Aldi’s Specialbuy.

As part of its ‘Warm Home’ Specialbuys deals launching this month, Aldi shoppers can also get a 3-in-1 bubble foil insulation wrap.

This is also priced at £9.99 and will help protect your home from wind, dust, and moisture as it can be used to insulate lofts, garages, and basements.

Again, a similar version is available from Amazon, a 600mm x 7.5m roll from ThermaWrap which you can order with next-day delivery.

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

Aston Villa

Tommy Robinson becoming a Maccabi Tel Aviv fan forced club to change plans for Aston Villa match

By Sammi Minion

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

News

Weather map shows where snow will fall in the UK this week

By Harry Warner

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

Europe

One person dead and nine injured after tornado rips through Paris suburb

By Harry Warner

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Dublin

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

By Harry Warner

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

The Champions League: Follow all of the action in our live hub as Arsenal host Atletico

By JOE

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

chagos islands

Nigel Farage torn apart in the Commons over Chagos Islands concerns

By Charlie Herbert

