Aldi bringing back cult favourite BBQ for £100 cheaper than last year

Perfect for summer garden parties

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Aldi has announced it is bringing back one of its cult favourite BBQ products for a whopping £100 cheaper than last year.

Their sell out Kamado BBQ is back in stores from Thursday 8th May.

The stylish BBQ features a stainless-steel grill rack, built-in temperature gauge, a fold over cover to prevent smoke from escaping.

This year’s edition also has an upgrade with its two new removable folding wooden boards, which gives you a super smooth cooking experience.

The Kamado grill is comparable to celeb favourite Big Green Egg, but for a fraction of the cost.

The Big Green Egg costs £850, whereas Aldi’s dupe comes in at just £299.99, which The Sun reports is an impressive £100 cheaper than last year.

Aldi’s Kamado BBQ

For those who aren’t in the market to invest in such a big BBQ, there are some great options out there.

This foldable BBQ on Amazon costs under £30, and can fold down to just 43.50 × 22.50 × 4.00 cm.

Whether you want to take it with you for summer camping trips, or use it as a way to make the most out of a small outdoor area at home, the folding BBQ is perfect for summer parties.

It has an adjustable carbon plate height, meaning you can keep control of the heat levels.

Plus, the ash-catching mat helps you keep things clean and tidy, meaning that you can leave no trace no matter where you are.

Aolawco foldable BBQ

Coming in at £28.68, the Aolawco foldable grill is a great pick for those who want to enjoy cooking outdoors this summer for less.

The best part is it’s super simple to move around, as it folds down and reassembles without any need for extra tools or tricky installation.

Plus, the measurements mean that it is super easy to store for those who are low on space.