20th Oct 2025

Air fryer that’s ‘just as good as Ninja’ slashed to less than £50

Jonny Yates

Air fryer that's 'just as good as Ninja' slashed to less than £50

‘One of the best buys I’ve had from Amazon’

A popular air fryer that’s ‘just as good as Ninja’ has been slashed to less than £50.

Usually priced at £59.99, the air fryer has been discounted by 19% in a limited time deal.

The Keplin 9L Dual Zone Air Fryer is now priced at just £48.44 on Amazon.

The kitchen device features two large 4.5L draws, with six presets including air fry, bake or roast, so you can cook multiple dishes at once.

The digital touch lets you start cooking with just three taps, and it uses 85% less oil than traditional frying.

Plus it can help you save up to 55% on energy bills, as it cooks faster than conventional ovens.

The air fryer has been given a big discount for a limited time.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the Keplin air fryer have given it an average rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon.

One customer wrote in their five star review: “I decided to give it a go and after a couple of weeks with it…..I have to say it’s one of the BEST buys I’ve had from Amazon. Everything I’ve cooked in it has been perfect, it’s easy to use, easy to clean and looks great.”

Another said: “What really stands out is how much space there is, I can comfortably cook bigger portions when needed. It feels well built and solid, definitely better than some of the alternatives I’ve tried previously.”

While a third wrote: “This air fryer exceeds any of the well-known brands I’ve used before. Not only does it cook thoroughly and quickly – it’s also a lot quieter than other air fryers. The digital display is fancy and makes it look more expensive.

“I haven’t used my oven since this arrived.”

Others have said it’s “just as good as Ninja” and “this air fryer is brilliant i also have a Ninja but honestly this one cooked more effective”.

To shop the limited time discount on the Keplin 9L Dual Zone Air Fryer head to Amazon here.

