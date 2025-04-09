Adult star hospitalised after 50-man challenge goes wrong

She mentioned the need for stitches

An adult star has opened up about a 50-man challenge went wrong with famous adult star Lily Phillips, causing her to be hospitalised.

Phillips has become renowned in recent times for her outlandish sex challenges that often involve sleeping with large amounts of men, such as her 101 men in 14 hours challenge.

Her latest stunt has once again gotten people talking, with the aptly named ‘backdoor’ challenge which she undertook with fellow adult star Wisconsin Tiff (real named Tiffany Wisconsin) and 50 men.

However, it turns out that this latest stunt led to a hospital trip for Tiff, who claimed to have needed reconstructive surgery.

Phillips spoke about the incident on TikTok.

She said: “I recently did a video where I did 50 guys all backdoor with my friend Wisconsin Tiff.

“Now bless her heart, because she has had to have reconstructive surgery of her backdoor because of this video. Wouldn’t recommend.”

Tiff, who has been in the industry for 21 years, also spoke about the experience in a TikTok video.

She said: “I thought it would be a fun idea to let 50 guys in my backdoor with my friend Lily Phillips because, you know, we like to do crazy stuff.

“With this line of work I’m in, it needs to look perfect so here I am at the surgery place.”

While the exact details of her injuries were not laid bare, she did mention the need for stitches and testified a painful recovery.

She warned against followers replicating the stunt as she captioned her video: “Back door challenge gone wrong.”

Tiff later went on to post a follow up video, 36 hours later, in which she complained of still experiencing significant discomfort..

She wrote in the caption: “Sitting on ice packs.”

However, the drama of this ordeal has led to many people online questioning the authenticity of her claims, suggesting the whole stunt could be to attract attention.

One person said: “I refuse point blank to believe this is real.”

Meanwhile, another commenter wrote: “I think this is satire.”

Ultimately, this led to the content creator replying in the comments to refute these claims.

She said: “It’s not’ a joke, and sharing videos from her hospital stay.”