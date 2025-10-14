98% of UK men admit to wanting to smell better down there – and Lynx finally has their backs

A new survey shows 98% of men admit they want their lower body to smell as good as the rest of them

There’s been a serious scent gap below the belt, with no dedicated product on the shelf for men, until now – to celebrate the launch of Lynx Lower Body Spray, Lynx have been asking the nation ‘Are you team Spray or Team No Spray?’

The results and in and it’s official – British men are ready to smell good everywhere. According to a recent survey by Lynx, a staggering 98% of men admit they want their lowerbody to smell as good as the rest of them.

In a deep dive into British blokes’ hygiene habits, the study also uncovered the truly wild lengths guys are going to in the absence of a dedicated lower body product. In the absence of proper solutions, UK men have resorted to DIY hacks including air freshener, cologne, shampoo, and apple cider vinegar. A full 6% admit to using air freshener, and another 6% say they use nothing at all.

It’s clear the demand is there-and so is the desperation. British men are tired of kitchen cupboard hacks and DIY disasters, and they’re crying out for a safer, smarter, and sweeter-smelling solution.

It’s not just about smelling good-it’s about safe, non-stinging, and skin-sensitive care where it matters most. With around 1 in 2 men prioritising long-lasting scent, wanting chemical-free formulas, and demanding skin-friendly solutions, the message is clear: it’s time for the crotch-to-toe glow-up.

Enter Lynx Lower Body Spray – a new solution for modern men who want to level up their fragrance game and smell great where it counts.

The 100ml aerosol sprays offer up to 72-hour odour protection and are formulated specifically for the lower body to not sting down there – free from alcohol, with the British Skincare Foundation having validated Lynx’s research into skincare for this product.

Lynx Lower Body Spray is available in Pear & Cedarwood and Coconut & Sandalwood scents – helping men smell great down there and feel confident throughout the day.

Dr Amos Ogunkoya, GP and Hospital Doctor said: “As a doctor, reading the results from the Lynx survey and seeing the DIY solutions men have been using on their lower bodies is deeply concerning. Our lower body areas can be easily irritated, and as such, need to be treated with care so I welcome products with specialist formulas designed for the area.”

Josh Plimmer, Lynx Marketing Manager: “Men today expect more from their fragrance products – they want scents that keep them feeling and smelling great all over. Our new Lynx Lower Body Spray range answers this, redefining what modern male fragrance can be and helping guys smell good from top to bottom.”

With this innovation, Lynx is raising the bar for men’s fragrance, helping them stay confident, comfortable, and smelling great all over.

Lynx Lower Body spray is available at the following stockists at Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Boots and Asda.