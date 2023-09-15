What the 1-8 numbers the dentist calls out while looking at your teeth actually mean

Good to know for next time you go to the dentist

If there’s one thing that can unite pretty much all of us, it’s our hatred of going to the dentist.

But now at least you’ll know what they’re saying about your teeth whilst they’re rooting and prodding around in your mouth with metal tools.

You can probably remember the last time you went to have a check-up and the dentist calling out a seemingly random selection of numbers when looking at your teeth.

The nurse will listen and note them down, whilst you lie in the chair wondering whether they’re eviscerating your oral hygiene and are about to inform you that all your teeth need removing immediately.

In fact, the meaning behind these numbers is much more logical and usually not much to worry about.

The teeth in each quadrant of your mouth are given a numerical equivalent for the dentist, with number one being the central incisor.

This number system carries on around your mouth – two is the lateral incisor, before canine at three, first and second premolar at four and five, then the molars at six, seven, and eight.

You may have worked this not-very-complicated system out for yourself, but the dentist always says two numbers at a time, so what does the second number mean?

Well, this is simply them ranking your periodontal health for each tooth. That is, the health of your gums.

This ranking only goes from zero to four, with one meaning that your gums are pretty much perfect and four meaning that the gum isn’t in great health.

According to the Churchfield Dental Centre, the dentist measures how far under your gum a dental probe will go, and then record this number.

“These codes help the Hygienist diagnose gum disease and help to determine what stage the disease has progressed to and how best to treat it,” the practice adds.

