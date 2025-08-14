Search icon

Health

14th Aug 2025

Surprise supplement that’s starting to go viral for ‘preventing hangovers’

Kat O'Connor

This supplement has a host of benefits, including easing hangovers

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Hangovers in your thirties hit different, and the days of taking one Dioralyte and feeling grand again are unfortunately behind us.

Thankfully, one supplement has started to trend online because of its hangover-healing abilities.

People on TikTok have been raving about milk thistle recently, but what does the supplement actually do?

According to Healthline, there is proof that milk thistle can help ease the side effects of a long night out.

The publication explained that milk thistle has liver-protecting effects.

They explained that “milk thistle is thought to reduce damage to the liver caused by free radicals.”

@lucyconlanxx Honestly the best thing ever – 💕💕 #milkthistle #hangovercure #howtostophangover ♬ original sound – lucy conlan

Milk thistle supplements can help to flush out toxins, as well as detoxify impurities.

Not only are the antioxidant properties in milk thistle supplements great for your liver, but they can also help those with acne-prone skin.

Healthline confirmed that milk thistle supplements can also help ease acne.

“Due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, milk thistle may be a useful supplement for people with acne.”

With people starting to rave about the supplement on TikTok and a host of surprising benefits, we’re certainly eager to try out milk thistle supplements.

You can buy milk thistle supplements here.

Topics:

Affiliate,Amazon,hangovers

