Search icon

Health

18th Aug 2025

‘Ozempic vulva’ explained as women open up about side effects

Erin McLaughlin

The sister symptom of ‘Ozempic penis’

Experts explain ‘Ozempic vulva’ as increasingly more women share their experience on this bizarre side effect.

GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist medications such as Ozempoc, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have skyrocketed in usage over the past year, as using drugs for weight loss has gained immense popularity.

In the first instance, the medication was created for Type 2 diabetes, as the drug family works by managing a patient’s blood sugar levels.

These drugs are also known to slow down the digestive system, causing users to experience a prolonged sensation of fullness.

This type of medication, combined with some diet and lifestyle changes, has proven to work wonders in helping people on their weight loss journey.

However, medication rarely goes without any side effects. Some users claim to experience symptoms of nausea, constipation, and stomach pain.

While others point to ‘premature ageing’ of the face, hair loss, and even slight changes to their smiles.

But there’s another lesser-known and slightly more peculiar side effect being reported: ‘Ozempic vulva’.

Yes, you read that right, ‘Ozempic vulva’ or ‘Ozempic vagina’ is a side effect increasingly more women are experiencing.

Even though Ozempic vulva hasn’t officially been recognised by manufacturers, LA-based physician Dr Tahery claims Ozempic can cause three distinct side effects to the vulva and vagina.

These side effects include: a sagging of the outer labia, weakness of the vaginal muscles and dryness.

Rapid weight loss can lead to visible sagging of the skin as it struggles to keep up, and the vulva is no exception to the rule, leading it to appear ‘deflated’.

Dr Justin Perron, who is a board member of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, told the Daily Mail: “Loss of subcutaneous fat is global – including the mons pubis and labia majora – sometimes giving the area a deflated or ‘aged’ look. This can be due to ptosis of soft tissue, or atrophy of the fat in this area.”

It also appears that weight loss linked to Ozempic doesn’t exclusively target fat, either, as a decrease in muscle mass has also been reported. Therefore, weakening of pelvic muscles doesn’t seem abnormal at all.

However, some patients have begun to get dermal fillers to give the appearance of a fuller vulva, which is known as ‘genital rejuvenation’, per the Daily Mail.

More invasive surgical methods include fat transfers or excess skin removal.

Topics:

ozempic

RELATED ARTICLES

Weight loss jabs linked to potentially fatal side effect

Health

Weight loss jabs linked to potentially fatal side effect

By Dan Seddon

Urologist reveals truth behind ‘Ozempic penis’ after men report side effect of weight loss jabs

Lifestyle

Urologist reveals truth behind ‘Ozempic penis’ after men report side effect of weight loss jabs

By JOE

‘Ozempic penis’ explained as study reveals average penis size increasing substantially

Lifestyle

‘Ozempic penis’ explained as study reveals average penis size increasing substantially

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Surprise supplement that’s starting to go viral for ‘preventing hangovers’

Affiliate

Surprise supplement that’s starting to go viral for ‘preventing hangovers’

By Kat O'Connor

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

Aviation

Woman apologises after her ‘severe diarrhoea’ forces whole flight to be cancelled

By Nina McLaughlin

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

Boxing

Second boxer from same event dies from brain injuries

By Dan Seddon

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

Health

Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #38: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

BBC

Ozzy Osbourne documentary dropped from BBC schedule without explanation

By Sammi Minion

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot claims Snow White flopped because of ‘pressure to speak out against Israel’

By Erin McLaughlin

Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

By Sammi Minion

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

AI

Truth behind man claiming to be Kenyan son of Elon Musk

By Dan Seddon

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

Crime

Man who accused his mum of sexual abuse reveals what will happen if he’s his brother’s biological dad

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

Dictionary

‘Skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ amongst new words to be added to Cambridge Dictionary

By Sammi Minion

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

Football

Neymar leaves pitch in flood of tears after Brazilian league match

By Sammi Minion

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Bad Omens announce UK and European tour dates for 2025 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

chikungunya

Here’s everything we know about Chikungunya virus as cases rise in UK

By Harry Warner

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

James Bond

Pierce Brosnan backtracks on female Bond comments and says ‘it has to be a man’

By Sammi Minion

Nigel ‘keep politics out of football’ Farage launches football club

Nigel Farage

Nigel ‘keep politics out of football’ Farage launches football club

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories