‘Ozempic vulva’ explained as women open up about side effects

The sister symptom of ‘Ozempic penis’

Experts explain ‘Ozempic vulva’ as increasingly more women share their experience on this bizarre side effect.

GLP-1 and GIP receptor agonist medications such as Ozempoc, Wegovy, and Mounjaro have skyrocketed in usage over the past year, as using drugs for weight loss has gained immense popularity.

In the first instance, the medication was created for Type 2 diabetes, as the drug family works by managing a patient’s blood sugar levels.

These drugs are also known to slow down the digestive system, causing users to experience a prolonged sensation of fullness.

This type of medication, combined with some diet and lifestyle changes, has proven to work wonders in helping people on their weight loss journey.

However, medication rarely goes without any side effects. Some users claim to experience symptoms of nausea, constipation, and stomach pain.

While others point to ‘premature ageing’ of the face, hair loss, and even slight changes to their smiles.

But there’s another lesser-known and slightly more peculiar side effect being reported: ‘Ozempic vulva’.

Yes, you read that right, ‘Ozempic vulva’ or ‘Ozempic vagina’ is a side effect increasingly more women are experiencing.

Even though Ozempic vulva hasn’t officially been recognised by manufacturers, LA-based physician Dr Tahery claims Ozempic can cause three distinct side effects to the vulva and vagina.

These side effects include: a sagging of the outer labia, weakness of the vaginal muscles and dryness.

Rapid weight loss can lead to visible sagging of the skin as it struggles to keep up, and the vulva is no exception to the rule, leading it to appear ‘deflated’.

Dr Justin Perron, who is a board member of the Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, told the Daily Mail: “Loss of subcutaneous fat is global – including the mons pubis and labia majora – sometimes giving the area a deflated or ‘aged’ look. This can be due to ptosis of soft tissue, or atrophy of the fat in this area.”

It also appears that weight loss linked to Ozempic doesn’t exclusively target fat, either, as a decrease in muscle mass has also been reported. Therefore, weakening of pelvic muscles doesn’t seem abnormal at all.

However, some patients have begun to get dermal fillers to give the appearance of a fuller vulva, which is known as ‘genital rejuvenation’, per the Daily Mail.

More invasive surgical methods include fat transfers or excess skin removal.