Health

02nd Sep 2025

Katherine Ryan reveals she’s suffering from ‘blue Avatar vulva’ during fourth pregnancy

JOE

‘Blue like a smurf’

Katherine Ryan has opened up about some ‘less talked about’ pregnancy symptoms as she opened up about her veiny vagina in a new podcast.

Ryan, who’s 42, appeared on an episode of the NearlyParents podcast with Jamie Laing (36) and Sophie Habboo (30).

The podcast hosts are expecting their first child, and with Katherine currently pregnant with her fourth child, they quickly shared some honest experiences of both their pregnancies.

“My vagina, or my vulva rather, is BLUE,” exclaimed the Canadian comic, followed by bursts of laughter from the hosts.

“Blue. Like a smurf. Like an Avatar vag. And that is because of expanding blood vessels and pressure, after four babies,” Ryan continued.

When asked if the ‘whole thing’ was blue, Katherine goes on to explain it was just due to the blue veins in her vulva, which she humorously compared to an ‘elderly woman’s legs when she hadn’t had access to compression stockings’.

She added that the veins are “like popping out of my actual vulva.”

Katherine explained that she was advised to keep her legs elevated, but said she struggled to do so as she works full-time.

Sophie related to Katherine as she revealed that she also noticed her vulva swelling up during her pregnancy. She added that it was one of the first signs she noticed.

Sophie immediately reassured Sophie that everything would go back to normal after the birth.

After the podcast was released and a clip was shared on the podcast’s social media, Katherine was quick to comment on one detail in particular.

“FOR GODS SAKE LOOK MY BOOBS ARE BLUE AS WELL,” she jokingly commented.

Katherine Ryan, who is now expecting her fourth child, is already mum to 16-year-old Violet, four-year-old Fred, and two-year-old daughter Fenna.

In the podcast, she also shared that she has eaten her placenta following her pregnancies: “I did ingest my placenta. Though not like raw.

“I know a spectrum of different women who’ve kept it in the freezer, have made smoothies, who’ve fried it, who’ve planted it.

“I sent it away to a company, along with core blood, to a different company to harvest stem cells.”

Consuming the placenta after pregnancy is becoming increasingly more popular and normalised. Sophie and Jamie also agreed that they should hop on the trend when they welcome their newborn.

