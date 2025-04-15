Search icon

Health

15th Apr 2025

Gin and tonics can help relieve hay fever symptoms, science says

JOE

Goodbye hay fever

For those of you who suffer from hayfever, and always forget to pick up your antihistamines, we’ve found another aid that you may have never thought of before.

While some alcohols are known for causing a rather detrimental effect on those with hay fever, some alcohols boast low sulphites and histamine levels and may actually aid your symptoms somewhat.

According to Elle, if you intend on enjoying the good weather by dining al fresco, you should imbibe on clear spirits like gin and vodka, which are both known for their low levels of sulfites and histamine levels.

Beer, on the other hand, contains ‘histamine’ which is quite literally the opposite of standard hay fever tablets.

Both beer and wine actually contain the exact substance that’s released in your body when you have an allergic reaction. As a result, it can worsen your hay fever (or any other allergic reaction) and even trigger asthma symptoms.

Asthma UK spoke out about this, noting that red wine is particularly bad for hayfever sufferers.

“As well as ethanol (pure alcohol), alcoholic drinks contain a natural food chemical called histamine, which is found at particularly high levels in red wine and some beers.”

However, triggers often change and everybody is different – so if you do think a particular drink is making your symptoms worse, it’s best to avoid it.

But, for those of you who are keen on facing your fears and braving the elements with a drink in hand, it appears that your best option is most certainly a gin and tonic. Go figure.

Topics:

Alcohol,gin,Sun

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

Alcohol

Doctor says never take paracetamol to treat a hangover and reveals what to take instead

By Charlie Herbert

Parts of UK will be hotter than Ibiza this week

Corfu

Parts of UK will be hotter than Ibiza this week

By Zoe Hodges

Baby Guinness drinkers issued warning ahead of St Patrick’s day

Alcohol

Baby Guinness drinkers issued warning ahead of St Patrick’s day

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor reveals what it means if you need to poo immediately after eating

doctor

Doctor reveals what it means if you need to poo immediately after eating

By JOE

Doctor shares what you should be doing if you see ‘floaters’ with your eyes

Health

Doctor shares what you should be doing if you see ‘floaters’ with your eyes

By Harry Warner

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray sectioned after being ‘lured into cult’

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones actress Hannah Murray sectioned after being ‘lured into cult’

By Zoe Hodges

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

Health

Man with world’s biggest penis says he’s slept with A-list celebrities

By Nina McLaughlin

Cause of Alzheimer’s might be coming from inside your mouth, scientists find

Alzheimer's disease

Cause of Alzheimer’s might be coming from inside your mouth, scientists find

By Sean Crosbie

Single bite of popular Thai dish can give you liver cancer

Cancer

Single bite of popular Thai dish can give you liver cancer

By JOE

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

sensitive

X Factor star Danny Dearden dies aged 34

By Nina McLaughlin

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

‘Japanese Baba Vanga’ predicts major disaster to happen in next three months

By Ava Keady

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the greatest Western movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

Netflix

Netflix has just released a new Stranger Things film

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

Enertainment

Netflix users threaten to cancel their subscriptions over extremely X-rated series

By JOE

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

One of the bestselling games of all time is now available to download for free

By Ava Keady

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

AI

AI reveals ‘real face of Jesus’ after generating image based on the Shroud of Turin

By Dan Seddon

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

America

Donald Trump refusing to return dad who was wrongly deported to gang prison

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories