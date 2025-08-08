Drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ due to be launched

“Men got Viagra, but women got nothing, right?”

A new drug dubbed ‘Viagra for women’ is due to be launched.

Dr Iona Weir, the New Zealand-based biologist who is behind the drug, said that the drug has been proven to “improve sexual response and sexual function” in women over 50.

“It actually boosts natural hydration. Men got Viagra, but women got nothing, right?

“This is going to be the first non-hormonal treatment that will give you your sex life back.”

Weir Science, her company, claims it expects sales of the new treatment to reach £7.5billion per year.

The drug reportedly works to reverse effects of Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause (GSM), which affects millions of women.

Weir says the plant-based drug has helped women who hadn’t had sex for years to enjoy sex and orgasm regularly again.

It’s not just about sex, though.

“It will enable you to go to a disco, whatever you want to do, and jump, you know, go to the gym, basically, enjoy life again,” Weir told a New Zealand publication.

The drug is currently in the process of being registered with America’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Weir is in talks with two global drug firms.