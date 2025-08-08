Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

Say it ain’t so…

A doctor has warned that a common drink may be causing hair loss in men.

Unfortunately, it’s been revealed that drinking this one drink can contribute to that precious hairline sliding further and further back.

Specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine, Dr Neena Chandrasekaran, took to social media to offer the advice to her followers.

In part 383 of her ‘things they don’t tell you’ series, Dr Chandrasekaran warned her 152,000 TikTok followers of the possible effects caused by the widely consumed drink.

“Recent studies suggest sodas and energy drinks can contribute to hair loss and anxiety in men.”

Those pick-me-up Red Bulls and lunchtime Coke Zeros may be affecting a lot more than you think.

Dr Chandrasekaran explained the drinks’ negative effects on the body, including an increase in stress, which can lead to additional hair loss.

“These drinks are often loaded with sugar, a lot of additives that can disrupt the balance of hormones within the body and negatively impact overall health,” she continued.

“High caffeine content can increase cortisol levels, the stress hormone, while excess sugar is linked to poor circulation and inflammation which can both weaken hair follicles and increase hair loss.

“The combination of high cortisol levels and sugar can exacerbate feelings of anxiety and overstimulate the nervous system.

“The heightened state of stress also leads to hair loss as this creates more inflammation.

“If you notice yourself losing more hair and feeling more anxious cut these products out.”

Well, that’s a lot to take in!