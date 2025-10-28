Cyclist injured by drunk driver gets 3D printed face in NHS first

He’s the first to benefit from the new NHS technology

A cyclist injured by a drunk driver is the first to benefit from a unique NHS body parts printing centre – that built him a printed 3D face.

Dave Richards, 75, was ‘lucky to survive’ the crash which damaged his back and pelvis and saw him break multiple ribs on one side of his body.

He also received full thickness burns to the side of his face including his eye, nose and part of his neck.

During his recovery, he was referred to Reconstructive Prosthetics, which has just opened The Bristol 3D Medical Centre.

It is the first of its kind in the UK to have 3D scanning, design and printing of this kind in a single NHS location.

The centre, based in Frenchay, Bristol, provides scientific and technical support to trauma patients through state-of-the-art digital technology and specialist reconstructive expertise.

Dave, from Devon, was able to use the services at the centre after the accident.

As part of his treatment, Dave received a 3D prothesis that fits the space on his face and mimics his hair colour, eye colour and skin.

He said: “The surgeons tried to save my eye but they were worried any infection could spread from my eye down the optic nerve to the brain so the eye was removed.

“The decision was then made to go for free flap, taking tissue with blood arteries and veins and plumbing it into my neck, the flap completely covering the side of my face.

“The surgery was a complete success though I have had to have two follow up surgeries to release tightened scar tissue.

“I was an out patient before we even started talking about doing anything related to this, but I was interested.

“When 3D capability came along, it opened up a whole range of possibilities.

“It is not the most pleasant of processes – they relied on various molds and wax impressions from manual processes, they they took lots of photos for a record of how it looked, and there was lots involved in making the molds and casts on your face by covering your nose and mouth.

“In the early days of my recovery, I felt very vulnerable, and would not expose myself to social situations.

“It took me a long time to feel comfortable about my image, how I thought people looked at me and what they thought of me – but I have come a long way in that respect.

“I was keen to explore anything that could be done to alter the visual aspects of my injuries to give me more confidence.”

The grandfather-of-four said working with the centre has been a “surreal” experience, which has helped him with his confidence and rehabilitation.

On 21 July 2021, Dave was out cycling with two of his friends in Mere, off the A303 – when they were hit by a speeding drunk driver.

Dave, who has always been a fitness fanatic and adventurer, said: “It was a lovely sunny day, and not long into the ride, we were going up a hill on a B road, and this guy comes up behind us at speed, and over the drunk drive limit.

“He was on his phone, racing up behind us and we were all in line.

“He wanted to swerve around us, but there was a car coming the other way, so it was either smash into the car or smash into us.

“My two friends got hit, and were thrown clear of the car, but I got trapped under the car, and was rolled along, with the engine and exhaust burning through one side of my body and the other side being crushed by the car.”

During Dave’s recovery at the BRI burns ward, he met two specialists who spoke to him about the potential for going down the route of prosthetics.

Amy Davey, Senior Reconstructive Scientist at NBT, said: “Surface scanning patients for prosthetics means that patients can be scanned while moving, and this technology can use that movement to aid the prostheses to accommodate movement.

“The 3D printers used involve advanced plastic resins whose properties allow direct application to the skin, with materials that are safe against the skin for long periods.

“Another printer at the centre has the ability to produce materials that closely resemble those of the bones themselves, allowing a far more ’natural’ implant.

“3D scanning over time can be useful in quantifying a patient’s progress and enabling any necessary adjustments to be carried out, particularly for treating and monitoring scars.”

Dave continues to visit the the Bristol 3D Medical Centre. He has also received a large orbital prosthesis and neck scar splints to help soften scar tissue.

He said: “After wearing the neck brace for a week, which was produced using their 3D technology, I was amazed.

“It definitely has helped because it has put pressure on the scar line, softening the tissue and making life easier to wear my face prosthesis.”

The dedicated family-man and sportsman said despite his initial ‘skeptical’ feelings towards this treatment, he is happy he has followed through.

Dave continues to have treatment to ease the scar tension and he may also need further surgery at some stage.

He said: “I’m glad I’ve followed this treatment process as it has got me to where I am today.

“I have always said no matter what treatment is offered, if I think there’s a benefit and the risks aren’t too high, I will try anything and have a go and that’s still the case.

“I always weigh up whether the benefits outweigh the risk, I had that on day one.”

Dave started indoors cycling five months after the accident, and has been building up the confidence to cycle outside again.

The man who caused the accident was sentenced to three years and banned from driving for seven years.

Though it is believed he was released after one and a half years for good behavior and as he pleaded guilty from the start.

Dave added: “As you can imagine I am not best pleased with his reduced sentence as I very nearly lost my life and have to live with all the pain from my injuries on a daily basis.”